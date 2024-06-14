As soon as I heard that a Derbyshire bakery had lifted a trophy at the 2024 Britain’s Best Loaf competition I knew that I needed to try their bread.

I grew up in Poland, where freshly baked bread can be bought practically at every corner. I must say that since I moved to England I haven’t come across any bread that would prove to be nearly as good as the one was used to in my childhood.

But I had my hopes up high as I was on the way to the 4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie in Staveley to try some of their award-winning baked goods.

Their Deep Pan Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia was crowned Britain’s Best Loaf 2024. The focaccia took the top honour ahead of over 180 other loaves, a record number for the competition which was marking its eleventh edition this year.

But this was only the beginning of what came to be an incredibly successful spring for the Chesterfield bakery. At the beginning of this month, 4 Eyes’ Sourdough and White Tin Loaf entered separate categories at the Craft Bakers Association Awards 2024 in London – where they competed against the best artisan bakeries across the country - including Harrods. Both loaves scooped top trophies in their categories too.

While we visited the bakery this week we had a chance to try both focaccia and sourdough – as well as some delightful treats from the Patisserie section.

The rosemary and garlic focaccia was absolutely delicious. While typical focaccia is usually a flat type of bread, 4 Eyes Bakery took it to another level making it fluffy and perfect to be dipped in olive oil.

The recipe was actually developed by mistake when the head baker Tom Martin was trying to use sourdough to make a natural leavened bread but put too much water in by accident.

The dough was too wet to be used for sourdough bread so Tom decided to try to bake a focaccia instead – and it came out amazingly well. After the accident, he perfected the recipe and developed the award-winning recipe including sea salt, garlic oil and rosemary.

Sadly, I could only try a small bit of focaccia as I am garlic intolerant – but if I could I would have definitely eaten an entire loaf! The fluffy texture is heavenly, while rosemary gives the focaccia a fresh taste which is complimented perfectly by a subtle touch of garlic and salt.

After focaccia, I had the pleasure of trying a lemon meringue Kronut. Kronut, one of the most popular pastries at 4 Eyes is an American-inspired cross between a croissant and doughnut. Before trying I was a bit worried that it may be too sweet and heavy - but I was pleasantly surprised. The lemon meringue filling proved to be very light and the sweetness was just at a perfect level. It’s a must-try for anyone who has a sweet tooth.

I got a chance to try a selection of other baked goods including a lovely banoffee slice and fantastic sausage rolls - which are offered both in vegan and pork versions.

Some would say that in comparison to all these mouthwatering baked goods, sourdough bread can seem boring but I must say it was my favourite. The loaf was full of flavour, crunchy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. It truly deserves to be crowned the best sourdough in the country and I would recommend it to any fellow bread lovers.

On top of trying an array of top-quality baked goods, I also could have a glance behind the scenes to see how the dough is transformed step by step into bread and pastries.

I had a chance to speak to the head baker Tom Martin who shared more about his extensive baking experience.

Tom used to work at Tesco supermarket but one day he was asked to help at the bakery section due to staff shortage. He fell in love with baking straight away and never came back to the shop floor.

Tom who perfected his baking skills over the last 19 years and joined the 4 Eyes Bakery about three years ago.

He said: “My passion for baking grew and about 10 years ago I really started to do more long fermentation stuff and real bread including sourdough, focaccia, pastries and cakes. Baking it’s not just work for me, it’s a passion.

“My favourite thing to make is sourdough because there’s quite a story behind it. You have to look after the sourdough starter in order to get good sourdough.

"Maintaining a sourdough starter over a period is a skill in itself. It’s a microorganism, a living thing. You look after it daily and that decides when you can bake with it. That artisan way of baking appears to me over anything else.”

Speaking on winning Birtain’s Best Loaf Competition, Tom said: “It was a huge surprise. Me and my wife were in complete and utter shock, I couldn’t get my words out at all when they were interviewing me.

"Last week we went to London to Craft’s Baker Association. It was quite an elite competition with the likes of Fortnum & Mason and Harrods. We entered our tin loaf into the tin bread category and sourdough into the sourdough category and both won. It was a huge success over the last three or four months.”

4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie offer both whole sale products for business owners and a click-and-collect service for individual clients. The wide range of their baked goods includes vegan and gluten-free options.

1 . 4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie, Staveley We have visited 4 Eyes Bakery in Staveley to try some of their award-winning baked goods. Photo: Brian Eyre, Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . 4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie, Staveley 4 Eyes Bakery's focaccia was crowned Britain’s Best Loaf 2024 at the end of April. At the beginning of this month, their Sourdough and White Tin Loaf took first place in their respective categories at the Craft Bakers Association Awards 2024 in London. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . 4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie, Staveley Tom Martin the head baker at 4 Eyes is behind the award-winning baked goods. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . 4 Eyes Bakery & Patisserie, Staveley 4 Eyes Bakery's sourdough bread took the first spot at the Craft Bakers Association Awards 2024 in London – beating best artisan bakeries from all over the country including Harrods. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales