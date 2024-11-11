Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A horse owner joined in a north Derbyshire village’s Remembrance tribute by riding her mare in a parade from the church to the cenotaph.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yasmin Woolley-Shiels, 31, and her husband Adam attend the commemoration in North Wingfield every year but this is the first time Yasmin has taken part in the event on horseback.

She said: “My beautiful horse is called Cookie, she’s 14 years old; I’ve only had her a year. I thought this year it would be lovely for people to see Cookie all dressed up and allow them to think about all the brave horses that carried those who fought for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was confident that Cookie would behave impeccably around people, children, traffic and noise.”

Yasmin Woolley-Shiels with Cookie at North Wingfield church.

Cookie was beautifully attired for the occasion with poppies in her mane and on her noseband, red leggings and a blanket trimmed with poppies.

Yasmin said: "We made our way to North Wingfield Church where we waited for the service to finish so we could join the procession to the Cenotaph. The children from the brownies, scouts and those who came with their families to watch the service and pay their respects loved seeing her and getting their pictures taken.

“It is the first time I've done this but after speaking with members of the Parish Council and local councillors they were more than happy for me to attend. I'm really grateful for the local parish and residents for letting me be involved and giving me such fantastic feedback .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cookie will turn her hoof to anything and always does me proud. We enjoy hacking around the Five Pits Trail, chatting to locals and going out into the countryside.”

Yasmin, whose family has always had horses, is a trained nurse who runs her own medical aesthetics clinic. She said: “Cookie gives me many hours of pleasure and she’s absolutely fantastic for my mental wellbeing, as I think it’s important that everyone takes time for themselves to enjoy something which they love in the midst of our busy lives.”