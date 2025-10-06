A Wingerworth woman has accused the Daily Mail of damaging her reputation and stealing elements of her identity using artificial intelligence after her name appeared in an article about middle-class mums using cocaine around their children.

Back in August Anna Melton got a phone call out of the blue from her elderly mum, who was shocked to learn both that Anna had a drug habit and that she would choose to write about it in the Daily Mail of all places.

The call was prompted by an article in the newspaper – also in its Scottish edition and on the Mail’s far-reaching website – with headlines like ‘Cocaine shame of school-gate mums,’ and ‘Why ARE so many mothers (me included) taking cocaine at children’s house parties?’

The story had sparked a lively debate in the paper’s letters page – where readers debated the moral character of ‘Anna Melton,’ whose first-person account was purportedly written up by freelance journalist Sadie Nicholas.

Chesterfield business owner and parent Anna Melton. (Photo: Contributed)

Anna said: “Mum was very confused and upset. She knows I’m not a mail reader, I always tell her it’s all rubbish.

“The article was stuck behind a paywall but I could see my name on it, so mum brought the paper round.”

It is not unusual for Anna to see her name and work in print. As the owner of Chesterfield public relations firm In the Works, she has decades of experience with the media, and has previously written columns for the Derbyshire Times.

She said: “At first I thought there must be some other Anna Melton out there but when I read the story there were parts of it where I thought, ‘this could be me.’ There were biographical details closely matching my real life.

The Daily Mail story caused quite a stir among readers concerned for the children of 'Anna Melton.' (Photo: Contributed)

“The woman in the story had worked in PR for 30 years, had a husband working in IT, and children in their mid and late teens.

“I wondered could there be another Anna Melton, and googled her. There was nobody else by that name working in PR or journalism.”

She added: “The way we consume media now, people see a headline and form their own narrative without reading to the end.

“My mother thought it was me. Friends and business acquaintances thought it was me. With Google, once it’s out there and people share and repurpose articles, it will probably be attached to my name forever more.”

Anna Melton's name was still attached to the story online a month after she first complained, though it now appears to have been removed. (Image: Contributed)

In the Mail’s account, Anna Melton was in fact a pseudonym, with an ‘All names have been changed’ disclaimer in small print at the end of the story.

But that would not be obvious to anyone glancing at the headline in print, online, or in social media posts linking to the story with the name Anna Melton prominent.

Even the online platform Muck Rack – which automatically compiles work published by journalists and PR workers – added the story to the professional profile of the real Anna Melton.

Anna said: “There was part of me that saw the funny side but it really wasn’t on. So I got in touch with the Mail and explained their unfortunate mistake, and recommended they do more due diligence in future.

“If they’re going to run rubbish and want to make up a name, use Anne Smith or Jane Brown, and check it won’t cause confusion with a real person.

“When I complained they immediately changed the byline to Anonymous, but they didn’t answer any of my questions about why they put a name on it in the first place. Why not just put the journalist’s name on it?”

As of October 2, six weeks after original story was published and a month after her initial complaint, Mail posts attaching Anna’s name to the story were still up on Twitter/X, and a search for “Anna Melton Daily Mail’ returned the story as the top result.

After the Derbyshire Times contacted the Mail, both those mentions appear to have been removed or corrected, though there were still some archived links easily available.

Anna says the publisher has yet to offer any apology or public correction, making her only more determined to get to the bottom of the situation.

She said: “I believe the article has been generated by AI, using previous articles that I have written that have been published online over the last 14 years.

“At no point did the Mail refute that claim. All they’d have to do is present the real person who was behind their story.”

She added: “The inference that I was the author of such material has the potential to damage both my professional credibility and personal relationships.

“I still want an apology and assurances this won’t happen to anyone else, but they just say they cannot agree that there’s been any serious inaccuracy or defamation.

“I’ve been in touch with solicitors but at this point legal action is not an option for me. I don’t have the budget to fight this like Prince Harry or Hugh Grant.”

Anna’s predicament has caught the attention of Private Eye magazine, famed for its insider sources in the nation’s biggest newsrooms.

According to the Eye’s report, “Hacks in the Mail’s feature department have been under orders since last year to file as many stories as possible about middle-class women doing drugs, and both website and paper are in danger of overdosing on such pseudonymous case studies.

“But while readers continue to hoover them up with wild abandon, can they really be certain about what they are consuming?”

In response to questions from the Derbyshire Times, Mail bosses again declined the opportunity to apologise.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Of course the Daily Mail did not use AI to produce this article. It was reported and written by an experienced journalist, and was based on an interview with a verified source. The source’s name and other personal details were changed to protect her identity, as explicitly stated in the article.

“It was entirely coincidental that some biographical details contained in the article bore similarities to an individual of the same name. When we became aware of this coincidence, the article was amended.”

Unconvinced, Anna is pursuing a complaint with press regulator IPSO, which was rejected at first because of the Mail’s names-changed disclaimer, but is now subject to an appeal. A representative for IPSO declined to comment while that process is ongoing.

Anna has also raised her case with North East Derbyshire MP Louise Sandher-Jones, asking for closer scrutiny of this emerging risk to journalism’s role in the health of democracy via the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Artificial Intelligence.

Anna said: “It’s not really about me, it’s about the future of news and reporting. What really worries me is how journalism as I know it is probably over.

“When I started in PR you really had to know your stuff. For journalists working on quality stories it was all about facts and getting the truth out there. With AI, it’s just regurgitated content that can only reproduce what’s already written.

“I’m hearing stories from journalists now who are getting pitches from AI sources, and it’s only in conversation that they realise they’re talking to AI not a person.

“At the same time I’m seeing press redundancies left, right and centre. Maybe they’d made the proof readers and fact checkers at the Daily Mail redundant, hence how my name slipped through the net?”

She added: “Since I first wrote about this on my own social media, I’ve had strangers sending me articles and evidence of their own similar experiences.”

“We really need regulation around this so that we know when something is generated by AI. ChatGPT only launched in 2022, it might be one of the fastest-growing technologies ever but there’s nothing to govern it. We’re just blindly consuming whatever it’s throwing out.

In the meantime, Anna is continuing to encounter people surprised to learn of her wild and reckless approach to parenthood.

She said: “One friend said she was disappointed I’d only ever offered her pizza when she came round.”

