It’s the latest addition to Fischer’s Baslow Hall, offering a taste of luxury living in a place where time stands still and the worries of the world melt away.

The champagne terrace fronting the impressive Edwardian manor house is the perfect viewing spot to soak up the vista of the beautiful grounds or hop off to explore the five and a half acre site.

Corks were popped and canapes consumed when guests celebrated the opening of the terrace and celebratory new menu at the Michelin Guide-listed, award-winning hotel and restaurant.

Across the terrace I spotted telly’s My Mum Your Dad star Roger Hawes downing an oyster. I’ve been following Roger, who lives in Staveley, and his partner Janey Smith on social media for a year now in a vain bid to talk to them about their life together since they paired up on the TV dating show. No time like the present I thought as I made my way across to the uber-attractive couple who were dressed to the nines, Janey in a dazzling turquoise dress with fringed hemline and Roger the epitome of sharp dressed man in his blue velvet jacket.

I asked them about what they thought of the champagne terrace and Fischer’s Baslow Hall. Roger said: “It’s a stunning backdrop,” while Janey commented: “I love it – it’s the first time we’ve been here, we’re staying overnight.”

While my visit didn’t stretch to an overnight stay, there was the opportunity to sample canapes of cod brandade, truffled croissant, middle white pork belly, beef tartare and Cornish oysters from the new menu.

Neil Fischer, managing director of the family-run Fischer’s Baslow Hall, explained the reasoning behind the champagne terrace. He said: “The growth in alfresco dining is a positive certainly in this area and in the summer months. We needed to do something to encourage lunchtime dining which across the board within hospitality we are seeing less of – we needed to do something differently and make it wow. We’ve introduced a new menu which is more lighter bites, smaller dishes, more sharing style.”

The champagne terrace can accommodate up to 40 customers who are sheltered from the fickle Derbyshire weather by large parasols over the tables.

Guests can have lunch on the terrace on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Traditional a la carte Sunday lunch is served in the dining room. Neil said: “People can come and drink any time Wednesday to Sunday and there’s evening drinking through until 8pm.”

Fizz fans have a wide range of champagnes and sparkling wines to choose from. A glass of the top-flight Dom Perignon is priced at £53.50 or Prosecco at £14.50, a bottle of Krug champagne crowns the drinks menu at £293.

Caroline King is account manager for Moet Hennessy U.K. Ltd in the Midlands. She said: “We have a fairly new partnership with Fischers Baslow Hall and I’m supporting them with champagnes, Prestige Cuvees, Dom Perignon, Krug, Ruinart and also the wines, Cloudy Bay, Whispering Angel etc. We’ve supported the terrace and hoping to watch the partnership grow. We’ve got some champagne training coming up and we’ll do an evening with Meet the Maker so either a champagne or wine ambassador will come.”

The family-run hotel and restaurant has partnered with fine wine producers Gusbourne to host a Meet the Maker event on June 19 in honour of English Wine Week. Adam Thackeray, head chef at Fischer’s Baslow Hall, and his team have worked with Gusbourne’s head winemaker Mary Bridges to create a series of seasonal dishes that will complement the Gusbourne collection.

Most of the vegetables, herbs and edible flowers used in the restaurant grow in the kitchen garden, which isn’t often seen by guests. Head gardener Kim Orwin was engaging and informative as she proudly showed us some of the unusual plants including a climbing kiwi, a Peruvian tuber called oca which tastes of lemon and sea kale resembling asparagus with a salty twist.

Rhubarb, which is paired with choux bun and tonka custard on the new menu, edible cornflowers and pansies used for desserts and drinks are among the vast range of plants that are flourishing under the expertise of Kim and her team.

Fine food and drink served by accommodating staff who go to great lengths to make you feel welcome – Fischer’s Baslow Hall has it all.

To make a reservation, call 01246 583259 or go to www.fischers-baslowhall.co.uk

