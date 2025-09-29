"What a life I've had.....I was very privileged, I saw the world, I witnessed history in the making and I did things people could only dream of," said former royal servant Paul Burrell.

Derbyshire born Paul served the royal household for nearly a third of his life, firstly as footman to the Queen and then as butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

His new book, 'The Royal Insider: My Life with the Queen, the King and Princess Diana', takes a deep dive into serving the most famous family in the land. It also lays bare the guilt that Paul still feels about how his dedication to duty impacted on the lives of his two sons and his ex-wife.

In an interview with the Derbyshire Times, Paul said: "I put the royals before my own family because this was my livelihood, because it was my vocation.

Former royal servant Paul Burrell reflects on his life serving a privileged family and his humble beginnings in Grassmoor (photo: Leo Holden/SnootyFox Images)

"The detriment of that was the fact that I neglected my family. The two worlds clashed and collided on many occasions. Only recently did my boys write me letters and say 'Dad, did you ever realise when you had traumas in life and occasions to be in the media all the time that it affected our life too because we were bullied in the playground and chased home from school. As a father, that hurt me....I had no idea that was happening.

"I always tried to do the best for the royals and for my family, that's why I left the Queen. Not many people realise I was with the Queen for 11 years, longer than Diana. The reason I left was for my family to give them a better life. The Princess said: "We will be one happy family when you get to us at Highgrove'....that wasn't to be, of course."

As Diana's marriage to the Prince of Wales collapsed, Paul became a shoulder to lean on for the Princess who took him into her confidence. He said: "She didn't have anyone...her children were away at boarding school. The more she needed me to be there, the more I needed to be there. We became a co-dependent relationship.

"The Queen expected my duty, my loyalty, and Diana wanted my whole world."

Paul's covert operations in facilitating secret liaisons between the Princess and her suitor James Hewitt are documented in the book as is the method in which he smuggled Panorama presenter Martin Bashir into Kensington Palace to record Diana for an explosive interview.

Five years after the Princess's death, her trusted butler’s family home in Cheshire was raided by the police. Paul subsequently appeared at the Old Bailey, accused of the theft of more than 300 items belonging to Diana. He was cleared of all charges following an intervention by the Queen who remembered Paul telling her that he had retained the Princess's belongings for safe-keeping. Paul writes in his book: "Her Majesty broke all protocols and procedures and became the first monarch in British history to intervene in a criminal court case. I was released from my nightmare by the best possible witness, the Queen herself."

Daily life in the royal household is covered in the book as are the personalities and quirks of its individual members. Paul shares stories of the great and the not so good celebrities that came into the orbit of the royals. His writing scrutinises some of today's royal marriages and offers his views on the future of the monarchy.

Paul said: "People of Derbyshire loved Diana, they loved the Queen and if they loved the two of them, they'll love this book. It's written from the heart and it's written from somebody who knew them very well.

"I wanted this to be my story and my journey and meander through the inspirational unique people who shaped my life.

"It took me on a journey through Grassmoor, through coal mining, through Chesterfield William Rhodes School, onto High Peak College, a catering college, in Buxton and from there I was catapulted to Buckingham Palace."

It was written in the stars that Paul would serve the royal household. He was born on Queen Elizabeth ward at Scarsdale Hospital in Chesterfield. During childhood he would gaze at pictures of the Queen's coronation on the wall of the bedroom that he shared with his brothers in their two-up, two-down terraced home in Grassmoor.

Paul saw the outside of Buckingham Palace for the first time when he was 11 during a visit to London with his parents. Mesmerised by the magnificent exterior of the royal residence, he turned to his mum and said: "One day I want to work here," and his dad replied: "Sure you do, duck."

He achieved his dream seven years later and found the luxurious opulence of the royal household a far cry from his family home that had an outside toilet, a tin tub in front of the fire at bathtime and floors covered in linoleum.

But he never forgot his Derbyshire roots and how growing up in a pit community equipped him with the common sense needed to serve the royal household.

Paul said: "I'm very proud of my humble beginnings. Every time I go home I take a detour down Chapel Road in Grassmoor and see the house where I was born and floods of memories come back to me. I can still see that little boy sat on the street corner underneath the gas lamp which is long gone in Grassmoor, sticking his stick of rhubarb into a bag of sugar dreaming about what might happen.

"Derbyshire for me is my home county - it's always been very special to me and the Queen knew that too. She loved the Peak District because she often visited Chatsworth. She'd say to me: "Paul, I'm going to Chatsworth next weekend to stay with the Duke and Duchess, would you like a lift home?' So I'd say 'Yes, thank you, Your Majesty'. The fourteen carriages of the purple liveried royal train would pull into Chesterfield station and I'd see the Queen get off and she'd go to her Rolls and go off to Chatsworth. My mum and dad were waiting on the platform for me and that was very humbling for me to then go home to Grassmoor, back where I came from. I always knew where I belonged.

"My brothers still live in Grassmoor, my nieces and great-nieces still live in Holmewood, my dad still lives in Chesterfield."

Paul said that his latest book is likely to be his last about The Royal Family. Compiling it has taken 18 months and the events and conversations within it were drawn from 20 notebooks in which he recorded them as they happened. He said: “The thing was what to write and what not to write. Some stories are not mine to tell. I walk a tightrope and try to have a balancing act along the way.”

The intimate memoir covers Paul's battle with prostate cancer, for which he was given the all-clear in 2023. He said: "The hardest parts of the book were the most personal ones. My journey going through cancer and explaining to people how I felt was very emotional. I felt at times that I wouldn't go through the journey. It was a very special time for me because my son and his wife were expecting their first child and I thought 'would I see my grandchild'? I remember wrapping Christmas presents crying, thinking I may never do this again.

"I'm hoping that there are stories in my book that will help people whether they are on a cancer journey, whether they are on a journey of discovering their own sexuality, whether they are a family struggling."

Looking back on his life in royal service, Paul said: "I reached for the stars and got the moon. The highlights were travelling the world, seeing far-flung places like Tonga, Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, sailing around the world on the Royal Yacht Britannia and knowing the Royal Family personally and being a confidante to Diana.

"It's a double-edged sword. I didn't realise that the price I'd have to pay was to lose my anonymity. Everything I do in life now can be scrutinised and watched and I'm a story waiting to happen all the time."

Paul lives with his husband of eight years, Graham Cooper, in Cheshire. He said: "I try to live a low-key private life, you don't see me on many red carpets. I work in the public domain because it provides me with a living. I don't do it to be famous - I'm a reluctant celebrity.”

He has been on numerous television shows including I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! (UK, Australian, and All-Stars versions), Celebrity Help! My House Is Haunted! and joined The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls to raise awareness of cancer. Paul said: "I hope other opportunities come my way,” he said. “I watch Strictly every year and think 'could I do that?' "

After an exhausting round of interviews to promote his book and a new weekly podcast Paul Burrell’s Royal Tea which launched at the beginning of September, 67-year-old Paul is taking a holiday in Japan to recharge his batteries.

The festive season will be spent with his nearest and dearest. Paul said: "I'm going to America at Christmas to see my grandson who is now two. I'm going to embrace my family, give them all that I can because life is about people. Life has come full circle, it's come back to me being Paul, me being a dad and now a grandad."