“I’ve not been a size 12 since I was at secondary school,” said Paula Littlewood as she reflected on a weight loss journey which has given her the confidence to tackle fresh challenges.

Her school days ended more than 40 years ago but adulthood has brought a steep learning curve for Paula who is embarking on a new role as a slimming consultant.

Paula is spearheading the launch of a Slimming World group at St Helens Church hall, Darley Dale on Monday, September 23. The local government accountant, who lives in Matlock, will be drawing on her own experiences as she advises members on the best ways to lose weight and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Her connection with Slimming World began seven years ago when she tipped the scales at 17st 4lbs and was a dress size 22-24. Paula initially joined a group in Brampton, Chesterfield and then moved to All Saint Church in Matlock. Her friend Nicole was consultant for both groups. Paula signed up to Slimming World for a number of reasons; firstly because she had got engaged and didn’t want to be a ‘fat bride’. She said: “Although that relationship didn’t work out, I found I grew in confidence by losing weight and finding ‘me’ again.” A physio told her that an ache in her knee was caused by arthritis and that losing weight would take the pressure off. Paula said: “Every lb lost is 4lb of pressure off your knees, so they told me. My knee is so much better now, with only occasional twinges when it is cold."

Paula Littlewood has lost five and a half stone in seven years and will put her experience to good use as a new Slimming World consultant when she launches a new group in Darley Dale on September 23.

Even dancing along to a whole song in a pub one night proved a step too far a few years ago. Paula said: “The weight certainly didn’t help my asthma and I just couldn’t breathe, I started a coughing fit and that ended my dancing for the night.”

Takeaways, sugary treats and dining out with her ex took its toll on Paula’s weight. She said: “My cooking skills were limited and confidence in my cooking skills even more so. My mum died when I was young, and well, you didn’t go near the kitchen when my dad was cooking!

"My ex-partner would surprise me with treats like fudge and cheesecake. The fridge was always full of chocolate; the cupboard had a range of crisps and biscuits. This made it difficult for me to lose weight and affected my confidence.”

However, sessions at Slimming World resulted in Paula losing three stone before lockdown. She managed to keep her weight in check while working at home and shielding because of her asthma.

Paula Littlewood was 17st 4lb and a dress size 22-24 when she joined Slimming World in 2017.

Now at the age of 56, Paula has maintained her weight at 11st 9lbs for the past six months – the lightest she has been since her teenage years.

She said: “Diet was my key change. I would phone my friend Nicole up to ask what the recipe meant by cooking terminology, or ask what certain ingredients are, usually herbs and spices. My cooking skills have really progressed. I was renowned within the family as Paula, can’t cook, won’t cook, but when we recently had a family party, I contributed a chicken and mushroom pie from scratch with a potato mash topping. I was complimented rather than teased about my cooking ability.

“I am no longer on antidepressants after 30 years of being on and off them. I might not be this happy forever, because you need some lows to appreciate the happy times. But I no longer have to tell my face to smile either. My smile goes all the way up to my eyes now.

"I no longer get the crushing indigestion that meant I was constantly eating tablets to try to overcome it.”

Clothes such as gowns and dresses that Paula bought for cruises were put into storage when she split from her ex and moved in with her sister and brother-in-law. Five months later, the only things that fitted a slimmer Paula were socks - the rest of the clothing she donated to charity shops.

Paula’s mantra is “I can do this’ and her soundtrack for the last year has been Miley Cyrus’ Flowers which contains the line ‘I can love me better than you can.’ She said: “My boss and friend Claire gave me the lyrics as a picture which I keep on my desk at home.

"I can walk into a pub and sit on my own and go to gigs and concerts by myself in Chesterfield, Sheffield, Nottingham, and Matlock Bath. Next hurdle is holidaying on my own - it is all very empowering.”

Paula said she has had a few unsucessful relationships since her divorce, but is always hopeful of finding the right man.