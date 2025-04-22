Players, officials and loyal supporters attended a celebration event to mark the club’s superb National League title win.

Celebrations got underway at the SMH Group Stadium with the club’s players, coaching and backroom staff boarding open top buses to the Town Hall. The bus travelled along Sheffield Road, around Holywell Cross (the Donut), and then onto Saltergate and Rose Hill East – arriving at the Town Hall 30 mins later.

Fans gathered outside the Town Hall, where they were able to see the trophy once again lifted on the balcony and bring a truly memorable season to a close.

It’s been a tougher season this time out – as we would expect – but Spireites still have hopes of history repeating itself as the promotion battle goes down to the wire.

Monday’s battling draw with Bradford leaves Spireites just three points outside the play-offs. And with relegated Morecambe at home next up Spireites will be confident of cranking up the pressure.

Grimsby in seventh travel to MK Dons, while Salford host Colchester United, meaning defeat for Grimbsy and a draw at Salford, coupled with a win for Spireites, would leave Chesterfield in seventh spot going into the last day of the season. The current odds on that treble is 12/1 on SkyBet.

Of course there’s a lot of football still to be played before then. So meanwhile, let's take a step back a year and hope these scenes can repeat themselves.

Chesterfield FC The open top bus arrives at the town hall.

Chesterfield FC Crowds waiting for the players to arrive.

Chesterfield FC open top bus and celebrations at Chesterfield town hall. Manager Paul Cook