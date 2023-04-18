A party was held at Barnfield Care Home, in Holmewood, to celebrate Florence Chettle’s milestone.

Three generations of her family joined her for the day, when she received gifts, cake, and birthday cards – including her fifth from Buckingham Palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla sent their well-wishes to Florence, who said: “I never thought I’d get so many cards from the Queen, now from the King. I’m very lucky.”

Florence Chettle marks her 105th birthday.

Florence was born in Nottingham on April 15 1918. She was mostly raised by her father after her mother died when Florence was just three years old.

At the age of 14, she left school to join secretarial college and, after qualifying, became a secretary and then moved into education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lifelong passion for playing the piano saw Florence become a music teacher, but she also enjoyed knitting, baking, and volunteering at her local methodist church.

In 1945 she married Frank Chettle, a headteacher at Tapton House School, in Chesterfield. They were married for over 66 years, before Frank passed away in 2011.

Three generations of Florence's family joined her for the day, when she received gifts, cake, and birthday cards – including her fifth from Buckingham Palace.

The couple had three children, Helen, Jane, and Nick, and now have eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, who live around the world, in Canada, America, Australia, and the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Florence moved to Barnfield Care Home in March 2018, just one month before her 100th birthday.

Asked about her fondest memories, she said: “There’s so much. Just being happy waking up to people that care greatly for me. Being remembered.

“I never thought I’d get to this age. I’m so pleased people around me are so caring. I love to hear from friends and family and I’m grateful for the love that’s shown to me.

“Barnfield Care Home have been so good to me and my afternoon tea with my family was lovely.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tara Morris, home manager at Barnfield Care Home, said: “Florence is an amazing lady and we’re privileged to be able to celebrate her amazing 105th birthday.

“It was lovely to welcome her family to the care home and throw them an afternoon tea party to mark the occasion.