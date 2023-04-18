"I never thought I'd get to this age" - Chesterfield great-gran celebrates 105th birthday with afternoon tea party
Family and friends joined a Derbyshire great-gran to mark her 105th birthday.
A party was held at Barnfield Care Home, in Holmewood, to celebrate Florence Chettle’s milestone.
Three generations of her family joined her for the day, when she received gifts, cake, and birthday cards – including her fifth from Buckingham Palace.
His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty The Queen Consort Camilla sent their well-wishes to Florence, who said: “I never thought I’d get so many cards from the Queen, now from the King. I’m very lucky.”
Florence was born in Nottingham on April 15 1918. She was mostly raised by her father after her mother died when Florence was just three years old.
At the age of 14, she left school to join secretarial college and, after qualifying, became a secretary and then moved into education.
A lifelong passion for playing the piano saw Florence become a music teacher, but she also enjoyed knitting, baking, and volunteering at her local methodist church.
In 1945 she married Frank Chettle, a headteacher at Tapton House School, in Chesterfield. They were married for over 66 years, before Frank passed away in 2011.
The couple had three children, Helen, Jane, and Nick, and now have eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren, who live around the world, in Canada, America, Australia, and the UK.
Florence moved to Barnfield Care Home in March 2018, just one month before her 100th birthday.
Asked about her fondest memories, she said: “There’s so much. Just being happy waking up to people that care greatly for me. Being remembered.
“I never thought I’d get to this age. I’m so pleased people around me are so caring. I love to hear from friends and family and I’m grateful for the love that’s shown to me.
“Barnfield Care Home have been so good to me and my afternoon tea with my family was lovely.”
Tara Morris, home manager at Barnfield Care Home, said: “Florence is an amazing lady and we’re privileged to be able to celebrate her amazing 105th birthday.
“It was lovely to welcome her family to the care home and throw them an afternoon tea party to mark the occasion.
“Florence had a great time, loved seeing her family, and was delighted to open so many birthday cards and gifts.”