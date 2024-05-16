I met My Mum Your Dad couple Roger Hawes and Janey Smith to find out what they are doing in Derbyshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV sweethearts Roger Hawes and Janey Smith added sparkle to the launch of a champagne terrace at an award-winning Peak District hotel.

The couple who found love on My Mum Your Dad mingled with guests at Fischer’s Baslow Hall yesterday (Wednesday) followed by an overnight stay.

Roger, who lives in Staveley, and Janey from Sussex are spending a few days in Derbyshire with his family. “We’re back for a big party,” said Roger. His eldest daughter Jess, who nominated her widower dad for the TV show, is celebrating her 30th birthday on Sunday.

The couple are in for a happy reunion with friends who they met on the show at Jess’s birthday party. Janey said: “Seven of the kids from the show and Paul, Caroline and Clayton are coming.”

Roger Hawe and Janey Smith at the launch of the new champagne terrace at Fischer's Baslow Hall.

Roger and Janey are the only couple from the TV dating show who are still together. Roger said: “We were lucky that we just hit it off. We’re at that stage now that we say the same things, we laugh at the same things. I don’t think we’ve ever fallen out.”

As if to prove a point when asked what the highlight of the past year was, single mum Janey said: “For me, it’s having a boyfriend,” while Roger said: “Having a girlfriend.”

Roger admits that their lives have been ‘mental’ since the show was aired. The attractive couple have soaked up the sights of Barbados, Switzerland and Edinburgh as travel reporters for telly’s This Morning, had a free holiday to Gran Canaria courtesy of Jet2 and done modelling shoots for Ann Summers and JD Williams.

When they’re not jetting off to foreign lands Roger and Janey are travelling between their respective homes in Derbyshire and Sussex. At the moment they have no plans to move in together permanently. Roger has three grown-up children in Derbyshire. Janey’s son William is at university in Cardiff and her parents are in their eighties and living in Sussex.

Roger gave up his job as a postman last autumn. He said: “I’d been doing it for 30 years – I almost knew what I was doing – but I miss my mates. I don’t even see enough of my family.”

A year on from My Mum Your Dad, the couple are still the centre of attention. Janey said: “We do get recognised a lot but everyone’s lovely.” Roger said: “We’ve never had a bad situation – people are just genuinely nice.”