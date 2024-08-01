Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two planning applications have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council after a tree in Newbold caused a number of issues.

The two applications regarding a cedar tree at Sherbourne Avenue in Newbold were submitted to the council by Steven Siddal on Monday, July 29.

The planning documents state that the tree is about 70 feet tall and is causing a number of issues for residents including a blocking out light and safety concerns.

The first application is to fell and replace the tree, while the second one is to trim the tree, in case the council refused to give permission to fell it.

The application reads: “In an ideal world, we would like to fell this tree and replace it.”

Mr Siddal added that if this is not possible, the residents would like the crown to be lifted with at least three lower branches removed alongside with any dead branches.

The application continues: “There is not light to properties two, four, six and eight at the rear. The tree is a problem to both neighbouring properties. There is a worry of branches falling.

"The neighbours sent letters asking for me to take action so they use their greenhouses and gardens safely. During windy weather it’s a great worry to all.”

The letters from the neighours were also submitted as the part of the application.

Sheila Gills said in her letter: “It would be very much appreciated if this lovely tree could be pruned. My greemhouse could be used again if more light was allowed in.”

Another neighbour, Michael Nind said: “The tree is an unattractive non-native species, which has grown considerably over the years. It has now spread to a degree that deprives my garden of significant light impeding horticulture. It also drops an unwelcome blankets of pine needles across my garden, which is a considerable nuisance.

“I welcome your plans to request permission to reduce the canopy spread to partially alleviate the problem. A better, and longer lasting, solution would be to fell the tree and replace it with a species native to Derbyshire.

"I hope the council will recognise the distress caused to residents underneath its influence and sanction a meaningful long-term solution.”

The council has not yet made a decision regarding the future of the tree.