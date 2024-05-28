Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield litter picker has walked 468 miles and climbed three mountains to support a popular Derbsyhire-based charity.

Lee Brassington, 41, from Chesterfield raised £2,710 for Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice – after completing his own version of the Three Peaks Challenge.

Originally, the challenge involves climbing the highest peaks in England, Scotland and Wales within 24 hours. Lee’s aim was to complete the challenge within 24 days – and walk 468 miles between the mountains.

He managed to complete the hike in just 20.5 days – walking 47,000 steps per day on average and wild camping. He said: “The hardest thing was that I had to walk by many horrible, busy and monotonous roads – because I was trying to get to the next mountain as quick as possible.

"I walked 70 miles down the same road from Carlisle to Glasgow. It took me three whole days and it was quite tough with all the traffic. One of the nights I had to camp half a metre from a busy road because there wasn’t anywhere else where I could sleep. I got woken up at 5am by lorries whizzing past.

"It was tough but I knew I couldn't give up because it was for a very good charity. Nothing was going to stop me from completing the challenge.”

Apart from supporting the children’s hospice, Lee has achieved a personal aim as well. Lee tried to do the Three Peaks Challenge in the past but after climbing the first two mountains, he got a heat stroke at the bottom of Ben Nevis and couldn't climb.

He said: “Climbing Ben Nevis was the highlight of the journey for me. I had at the back of my head that I failed last time. Finally completing the Three Peaks Challenge was great. And stunning views from West Highland Way will stay with me forever.”

Lee managed to complete the hike in just 20.5 days – walking 23 miles per day on average.

This year’s success comes after Lee raised £3,500 for Bluebell Wood last year – completing a 500-mile-long charity litter pick.