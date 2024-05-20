Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A devoted wife has told of the devastating impact of ‘one-punch' attacks as she fights to bring her severely injured husband home five years after he was injured on a night out in Chesterfield

Michelle Sage, 57, is only able to visit her husband Graham, 67, once a week due to the cost of travelling nearly 30 miles to his specialist care home.

Graham was punched by a stranger outside a pub and suffered such a severe head injury, he had to have half his skull removed in 2019. raham will never walk again - although thanks his rehabilitation, he now recognises his wife.

Michelle, who lives in Gedney Drove End, Lincs, must travel the 30 miles to see Graham in Doddington, Cambs and said she is "really suffering".

Michelle and Graham have been married for 27 years.

She said: "I really don’t want to be here and I think what’s the point of being alive. We have been through a hell of a lot and it is really getting me down. At the moment I don’t feel that I am a married woman.

“I am really suffering and my depression is really sky high and it is bad enough coping with Graham without this on top of it.”

Michelle, who has been married to Graham for 27 years, said she was initially offered adapted accommodation by South Holland District Council but felt these were unsuitable.

In February last year, Michelle said council workers came to measure up for an extension and wet room with plans drawn up but then heard nothing more about it.

Graham Sage, 67, was left disabled after a random one punch attack in 2019.

In January this year, she claims that council officers said that there would be a meeting to make a decision as the costs had risen from £80,000 to £100,000. ut Mrs Sage says no progress has been made with housing and it is affecting her mental health so badly she feels suicidal.

Mrs Sage said: “You’re talking about people’s lives here and they have messed me about so much. They suggested he comes home for a weekend once a month but if they hadn’t messed me about he could have come home straight away.”

The incident which changed the couple’s lives irreversibly happened while visiting family members in Chesterfield in 2019.

After leaving a pub for a friend's 40th birthday party, Paul Holmes punched Graham and his head hit the concrete - causing blood to come out of his nose and ears. Mr Sage did not die but the injuries he received have been catastrophic.

Michelle Sage, 57, says she is desperate to get her husband Graham home.

Graham was taken to Chesterfield Hospital and then onto Stoke on Trent where he was on a life support machine for seven weeks and put into a coma for a further 12 weeks.

He was later transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge, where he had many operations and suffered four bleeds on the brain, had half of his skull removed.

Judge Shaun Smith, who sentenced Holmes to 18 months of custody, said: "The result of that blow was to cause him an almost immediate loss of consciousness and witnesses saw him as a rag doll and he fell and he banged his head on a pavement.”

Michelle has been told that Graham will never walk again and can’t bring herself to tell him that his mother has died.

She said: “I feel I didn’t fulfil his mother’s wishes while she was alive to see him come home. I am on medication, I can only afford to visit once a week and it is draining me.”

Graham recognises his wife and can speak in sentences that she understands but is unable to make decisions for himself. Michelle added that she feels that progress with the council is like "banging her head against a brick wall". She said: “What do I say when he asks ‘when am I coming home?’"

Councillor Tracey Carter, deputy leader at South Holland District Council, said concerns about the rural location of the property had been raised.

She said: “The NHS Continuing Health team have advised the Council that no alterations should be made to the property until capacity assessments have been carried out, which as of 9 May 2024 they still haven’t been.

“The Council’s Allocations team also contacted Mrs Sage about the possibility of moving to a more suitable property, which had been adapted previously. However, this was declined.

“As a Council we remain committed to supporting our tenants to the best of our ability. At no time did Officers suggest we wouldn’t be able to support Mr Sage’s return home.