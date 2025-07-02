Olive Adam celebrates her 103rd birthday at Elm Lodge care home, Stand Road, Chesterfield.

A much-loved resident of a Chesterfield care home celebrated her 103rd birthday with party games, balloons and a cake.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olive Adam has lived at Elm Lodge on Stand Road for two years where her sharp sense of humour brings laughter to both residents and staff. She is a “true character” and an “absolute pleasure to care for” according to the staff at the home.

Zena French, who works there, said: “All the staff love her. She is absolutely amazing. You wouldn’t think she was 103 the way she can move around and socialise with everyone in the building."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Activities coordinator Zena took the lead in organising Olive’s birthday celebration. Zena said: “We had banners and balloons in the garden area in front of the summerhouse and we celebrated her birthday with party games. To say she is 103, she has a good swing on her for a pinata!

Olive celebrates her birthday with care home residents and staff.

"I asked her if she enjoyed her birthday and she said ‘I’ve loved every minute of it. I don’t feel like 103 – I feel like a big kid’.”

Born in Boythorpe, Olive’s life has been full of meaningful contributions and memorable moments – including working on Spitfire planes during the Second World War and later running her own bakery.

Her family includes five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she’s not sharing stories, making people smile or doing chair exercises at Elm Lodge, Olive enjoys having her nails painted and treating herself to a fresh hairstyle. Staff say that she is a woman who knows how to enjoy the little things in life – always with elegance and joy.