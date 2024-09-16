Roger Hawes and Janey Smith in the garden of Fischers Baslow Hall during the launch of the champagne terrace in May.

North Derbyshire widower Roger Hawes has said how lucky he is to find love again, one year on from being coupled up in telly’s My Mum, Your Dad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger and Janey Smith are the only pair still together after the first series in which their children nominated them for the middle-aged dating show.

Ahead of the launch of the second series of My Mum, Your Dad tonight (Monday), Roger, 60, said that the past year with Janey had been “totally enjoyable. I didn’t think I’d be able to fall in love again – and I have….it’s brilliant.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an interview with presenter Davina McCall, the former postman from Staveley said: “I just thought watching that first episode that everybody was coming in saying they wanted to find this, honesty and loving and companionship. And I just thought, I found all that. And how lucky it is.”

Roger, who was nominated for the programme by his eldest daughter Jess, offered advice for this year’s hopefuls looking for a partner: “Just be yourself….that’s all we’ve ever been."

Janey added: “I would say just be very open-minded and very open-hearted if you can be. I think you get one chance and it’s a very amazing experience.”

The Sussex based mum, who was put forward for the programme by her son Will, said that the year with Roger had been: “mental, mad, funny, amazing, incredible and very normal above everything just because we’re together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since appearing on the series, Roger and Janey bagged roles as travel reporters for telly’s This Morning and soaked up the sights of Barbados, Switzerland and Edinburgh. The pair have also posted photos on social media of a holiday in Greece to celebrate their first anniversary in June. Modelling shoots for clothing brands Ann Summers and JD Williams have come their way as have personal appearances. Roger and Janey were special guests at the launch of a champagne terrace at Fischers Baslow Hall in the Derbyshire Dales in May this year.

My Mum, Your Dad will be shown on ITV and ITVX on Mondays at 9pm with episodes available on catch-up.