"I didn't expect it all" - says owner of Derbyshire bridal hair and beauty specialists after I Do award win
Tammy Harvey runs Dellamei Bridal Hair and Beauty – named after her daughters Della-Ray and Meisha – out of a small room in Ryleighs salon on Thanet Street.
Tammy was informed that her hair and beauty salon had been nominated for the award over email, after being put forward by a client.
The beautician described finding out that she had been nominated by one of her clients as “pretty amazing”.
Tammy attended the event at Sheffield City Hall on May 14.
She said she was “very shaken up” and “didn’t expect it at all” when she heard Dellamei's name called out for their category.
She said: “It’s nice because doing weddings you do meet a lot of people in the industry so there were a lot of people at the awards who I knew which was nice. It was also nice to hear all the cheering and support from the other suppliers.
“Even the people in our category as well; we were all cheering each other on. It’s just nice to get to know other people in the wedding planning community.”
The North Wingfield resident was then presented with a certificate and trophy, which are both on display in her salon.
Also at the awards, Tammy enjoyed an evening of drinks and a three course meal with her mum and husband Jake and Ryleighs’ owner, Desree Watson.
