A woman has launched an appeal online to find her Border Collie Ned – after she was forced to give him away due to health issues.

Helen Hambly brought up Border Collie Ned from a puppy and they were best friends for over nine years. But in 2021 Helen was diagnosed with a serious lung condition and her health quickly deteriorated – with doctors saying she might never recover.

She needed assistance with most basic daily tasks and could no longer take Ned for walks, wash him or play with him.

She said: “I was really poorly, I couldn't even get up and get dressed, I needed help to put my clothes on. For a time being I had a dog walker but I felt like I couldn't give my Ned what he needed. It was really difficult but everyone was saying it was the best for Ned and I felt like giving him away was the only option.”

Helen had to give Ned away in April 2021 as she felt that her serious health issues got in the way of providing her Border Collie what he needed.

To find him a new home with a new owner who could cater to Ned’s needs, Helen contacted a group which helps to rehome Border Collie dogs.

The organisation found a new home for Ned and Helen has kept in touch with Ned’s new owner for three years to make sure her dog was healthy and happy.

Gradually, Helen’s health improved and recently she contacted the new owner to arrange a visit so she could see Ned. But the new owner said it wasn’t possible because he had given Ned away to a friend – who passed him on to someone else.

Helen tried to find out who Ned was passed on to – but she was told by the previous owner that all he knows is that Ned was in North Derbyshire.

Worried about Ned, she contacted the charity, who have been unable to provide Helen with further information due to their data policy.

Now Helen has launched an appeal online to find Ned. She said: “I can't sleep, I can't work. My brain is just thinking about my dog. I've never felt like it before. I just want to know that he is okay. I'd do anything to see him again.”