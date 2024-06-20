“I cannot begin to tell you how incredibly proud I am” – says Chesterfield headteacher as school rated 'good' by Ofsted
Henry Bradley Infant School in Brimington has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories in an Ofsted report published this month.
Inspectors praised the ‘kind and caring’ staff at the school for encouraging children to ‘reach for the stars’.
‘Kind, respectful and cooperative’ pupils have been complimented for their hard work and good behaviour. Inspectors said that ‘even the youngest pupils pay attention, listen, follow instructions and do their best’.
The report reads: “Pupils love coming to this happy school, where they feel safe and secure. Martha, the much-loved school dog, makes them feel at home.
“Pupils say that being at Henry Bradley is fun. They are eager to learn and do not disrupt lessons. Staff are a united team. They know every pupil well and want the very best for each of them.”
The report highlighted positives about the curriculum which is ‘carefully designed’ and ‘delivered effectively to ‘meet pupils’ needs.’
The school, which had been previously rated as ‘good’ has also been complimented for introducing a new phonics scheme and developing an ‘ambitious’ early reading curriculum.
Inspectors said that the funding is well used to support disadvantaged pupils while lessons and activities are adjusted skillfully for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Inspectors added: “Everyone is included. As a result, pupils achieve well from their starting points. They leave well prepared for junior school.
"Unsurprisingly, parents hold the school in high regard. Almost all would recommend it to another parent.”
Speaking on the report findings, Tracy O'Malley, headteacher at Henry Bradley Infant School said: “I cannot begin to tell you how incredibly proud I am of our wonderful school. I am pleased that the inspectors saw what I see every day, happy and wonderful children being educated by fantastic staff who believe in them.
“A school that is doing all they can to maximise each child's potential to help them reach for the stars. This embodies all that we do.
“We will continue to work really hard and strive to be even better as our children deserve only the best!”
