By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 11:05 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 12:05 BST
A lifelong football fan will step back onto the pitch – more than 30 years after he made his debut as a mascot for Chesterfield FC.

Ricky Barson is best known as the singer-guitarist Educatable and will play a song under this name at half-time during the Spireites’ home game against Crewe on Saturday, March 1.

The 35-year-old songwriter, who lives in Shuttlewood, will perform his own composition Staring At The Ceiling. He said: "It's something I've wanted to do for a while now, and the club were looking to put some half-time entertainment on so it was all just good timing.”

Ricky was just four years old when he made his first appearance at the Saltergate pitch in a match against Walsall. He said: “I can remember putting the ball in the back of the net a few times as a mascot at half-time and all the Kop cheering for me.” The game on September 18,1993 was also memorable because it was the first time that a young Kevin Davies had played for Chesterfield.

Three decades on, Ricky’s footballing skills are emerging in his four-year-old son. Ricky said: “Sonny’s keen to join his first football team now and he's got the straightest kick I've ever seen for a little one of his age. I'd be proud if he was a musician or a footballer... whatever keeps him away from a screen!”

When he’s not performing as Educatable to big crowds across the UK, Ricky watches football matches as often as he can with his dad, Gary. They became season ticket holders after Ricky’s first appearance on the pitch.

Ricky with his four-year-old son Sonny who is wearing the kit that his dad wore when he was Chesterfield FC's mascot in 1993 (photo: Cheryl Barson)

1. Like father like son

Ricky with his four-year-old son Sonny who is wearing the kit that his dad wore when he was Chesterfield FC's mascot in 1993 (photo: Cheryl Barson) Photo: Cheryl Barson

Four-year-old Ricky Barson with Chesterfield FC forward Steve "Nozza" Norris at a club open day during the season that Ricky was team mascot (photo: Gary Barson)

2. Team mascot

Four-year-old Ricky Barson with Chesterfield FC forward Steve "Nozza" Norris at a club open day during the season that Ricky was team mascot (photo: Gary Barson) Photo: Gary Barson

3. Educatable

Ricky Barson is best known as the singer-guitarist Educatable and will play a song under this name at half-time during the Spireites’ home game against Crewe on Saturday, March 1. Photo: Submitted

