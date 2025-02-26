Ricky Barson is best known as the singer-guitarist Educatable and will play a song under this name at half-time during the Spireites’ home game against Crewe on Saturday, March 1.

The 35-year-old songwriter, who lives in Shuttlewood, will perform his own composition Staring At The Ceiling. He said: "It's something I've wanted to do for a while now, and the club were looking to put some half-time entertainment on so it was all just good timing.”

Ricky was just four years old when he made his first appearance at the Saltergate pitch in a match against Walsall. He said: “I can remember putting the ball in the back of the net a few times as a mascot at half-time and all the Kop cheering for me.” The game on September 18,1993 was also memorable because it was the first time that a young Kevin Davies had played for Chesterfield.

Three decades on, Ricky’s footballing skills are emerging in his four-year-old son. Ricky said: “Sonny’s keen to join his first football team now and he's got the straightest kick I've ever seen for a little one of his age. I'd be proud if he was a musician or a footballer... whatever keeps him away from a screen!”

When he’s not performing as Educatable to big crowds across the UK, Ricky watches football matches as often as he can with his dad, Gary. They became season ticket holders after Ricky’s first appearance on the pitch.

