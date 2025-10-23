"I am speechless": Mum proud of Chesterfield girl crowned Queen of Derbyshire

Emily Bell, 14, from Chesterfield, was crowned as Queen of Derbyshire at a prestigious competition held on Saturday, October 18 in Chapel-en-le-Frith.

Before being elected, the teenager has served as Barlow Carnival Queen and Junior Barlow Carnival Queen since 2019, when she received her first title at the age of eight.

Joanne Bell, Emily’s mum, said: “I am speechless and words cannot describe how proud I am of Emily being crowned Queen of Derbyshire for 25/26."

Harmonie-May Valentine Aldous, 11, from Buxton, was crowned as Princess of Derbyshire as a part of the selection.

Her parents said: “We are extremely proud of her becoming Princess of Derbyshire. She has always enjoyed helping others ans raising money for charity.”

As a part of the competition, the girls not only had to dress and behave according to the etiquette, but also prepare a speech and choose a charity they would like to raise funds for, if elected.

Emily, who attends Outwood Academy Newbold, decided to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support who offered help to one of her family members who sadly passed away due to cancer.

Emily added that the charity made ‘a real difference in the community’.

The next charity event Emily will attend as the Queen of Derbyshire will be a prom fashion show organised in partnership with Dressed4 you at 6pm on Monday, November 10 at Old House in Loundsley Green – with funds raised split between Macmillan and Dementia UK.

As the teenager is set to attend a number of charity events and Carnivals over the next 12 months, her mum Joanne has launched an appeal to local community.

She said: “If anyone would like to help with the materials for the float, a vehicle to tow the float at various carnivals through the summer or donate to Macmillan or raffles, that would be much appreciated.”

