Emma Simpson

A new chief executive officer has taken over the reins of Rural Action Derbyshire (RAD).

Emma Simpson succeeds Beverley Parker who has retired after 10 years of guiding the charity through significant growth.

Working at the Matlock based organisation for more than a decade, Emma’s dedication to addressing rural disadvantage and her commitment to the people and communities that RAD serves make her the ideal choice to lead the charity into its next chapter.

Emma has played a pivotal role in many of RAD’s flagship initiatives, including tackling rural fuel poverty, championing community-led solutions to rural challenges and helping to create innovative partnerships.

Commenting on her appointment, Emma said: “I am so proud and excited to step into the role of CEO at Rural Action Derbyshire. Bev has been an outstanding leader, and I know I have big shoes to fill, but I am eager to embrace the challenge. My focus will be on building upon RAD’s strong foundations, working collaboratively with our dedicated staff, trustees, and partners to continue supporting and empowering rural communities.”

William Tudor Jones, chairman of trustees, added: “We are thrilled to welcome Emma Simpson as our new chief Executive. She worked so hard to secure the position against stiff opposition following national advertising and a three-stage interview process. She brings not only a wealth of knowledge and experience but also an unwavering passion for our mission. Her leadership and commitment will guide us in continuing to deliver impactful work across Derbyshire.”

Under Emma’s leadership, RAD will remain committed in its mission to tackle rural disadvantage while exploring new opportunities to expand its reach and deepen its impact.