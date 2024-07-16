“I am really pleased" - says Chesterfield headteacher as primary school improves Ofsted rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrations are underway at a Chesterfield primary school now rated as ‘good’ across all areas following a recent Ofsted inspection.

The report has been published after Ofsted visited North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy on June 25 and 26.

Inspectors praised the school for creating a ‘thriving’ community where ‘inclusive ethos celebrates diversity and promotes equality’.

It was the first inspection since the school, previously rated ‘requires improvement’, joined Redhill Academy Trust in March 2020.

Headteacher Rachael Peacock celebrates with pupils at North Wingfield Primary & Nursery Academy. (Image: Redhill Academy Trust)

The report reads: “The trust has empowered the school to make North Wingfield a great place to work and to learn in.”

Headteacher Rachael Peacock said: “I am really pleased with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection. All staff have been working extremely hard to show what a good school we are. We are so proud of our school and love working with our supportive community.”

In the report, the curriculum at North Wingfield was praised as ‘ambitious’ and delivered by teachers through ‘engaging lessons’.

Inspectors said: “Over the last few years, the school’s curriculum has been reviewed. It is well-designed and ambitious for pupils. It is taught effectively and pupils learn well. Everyone has high expectations of what pupils can achieve. Pupils’ overall achievement is improving considerably.”

Ofsted commended North Wingfield’s ‘determined’ leaders for ‘continually driving improvements’, adding that the school’s ‘clear and consistently high expectations’ supported pupils to behave well.

The inspection team also recognised the work done to ensure the youngest children got the best start.

The report reads: “Children get off to a good start with their education in the nursery and reception age classes. The engaging curriculum provides firm foundations for future learning. Children develop a real interest in learning through all the well-planned activities.”

SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) provision at the school was also praised – for appropriate support plans and a well-adapted curriculum. Parents were ‘incredibly appreciative’ of the school’s support and many talked of their child ‘thriving and progressing beyond their expectations’.

Julie Wardle, Trust Primary Director, said: “Congratulations to Rachael and her team who have worked with determination to ensure that North Wingfield Primary and Nursery Academy is a great place for all children to learn.

"I am so proud of the dedicated staff, knowledgeable governors and exceptional children who have worked together to secure this well-deserved good judgment.”