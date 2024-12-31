“I am no longer hiding" Derbyshire mum shares weight loss journey after 'hating' how she looked in Christmas photo

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mother from Derbyshire shared how losing weight and receiving support from Slimming World improved her confidence, enhancing both her physical and emotional health.

For years, 26-year-old Marissa Miles, of Glapwell, said her weight impacted every aspect of her life.

She explained: “I felt miserable and self-conscious, hiding behind baggy clothes and avoiding mirrors.

“My confidence had reached an all-time low."

Marissa is now leading her own Slimming World group in New Houghton.

For Marissa, physical exercise felt impossible as she would tire easily and felt strain on her knees.

But she said a turning point came after seeing photos of herself at Christmas time with her little boy and hating what she saw.

“I just wanted to feel good about myself and love the photos being taken with my family,” she said.

Marissa then decided to join Slimming World and although she felt nervous before her first session, as soon as she walked in, she said she experienced a “strong sense” of belonging.

Marissa Miles has expressed her gratitude to Slimming World for transforming her life.

She said: “The people in the group were chatting and laughing together like old friends. My consultant, Christina, made all the difference.

“She is there for me through every step, helping me understand my triggers and guiding me through weeks where I slip up.”

Marissa shared that one of the best aspects of Slimming World for her has been food optimising.

She said she is excited that she can still continue to enjoy her favourite foods without feeling restricted or hungry.

Marissa has started planning her meals and creating a weekly shopping list based on healthy meals and snacks.

Meal prepping has become a part of her weekly routine, as she now looks forward to cooking wholesome, satisfying dinners such as curries, tray bakes, and roast dinners.

Her family has also been supportive and embraced her new favourites.

Speaking on the impact of Slimming World, she said: "My group celebrates every victory, no matter how small.

“Even when there’s a slight gain, they’re there with encouragement instead of judgment.

“Christina’s support has been invaluable, especially during tough weeks, and having her as a consultant has kept me motivated.”

Marissa began the ‘couch to 5K’ program alongside her Slimming World journey.

Despite never having run before, she is now proud to say that she can jog in short bursts – something she never thought she could achieve.

Additionally, she takes daily walks during her lunch breaks at work.

She said her weight loss and lifestyle changes have positively improved both her physical and emotional health.

Marissa has praised Slimming World for changing her life, as she finally feels like herself again with her confidence having “skyrocketed” since beginning her weight loss journey.

She explained: “I am no longer hiding, and I feel good about my body and my choices.”

Marissa is thrilled to assist others on their journey and will be conducting a group in New Houghton starting on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at the New Houghton Community Centre on Rotherham Road at 9am.

For more information, contact Marissa at 07935 741141.