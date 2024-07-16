“I am exceptionally proud” - says Chesterfield headteacher as school rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chesterfield secondary school is celebrating an outstanding Ofsted rating.

St Mary’s Catholic High School has been rated as ‘outstanding’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection on June 26 and 27.

Inspectors praised the school where pupils ‘thrive both academically and socially’ and where classwork is of ‘high quality’ across all year groups.

The report reads: “Classrooms are busy and purposeful learning spaces. Pupils receive consistently high-quality teaching that stimulates their interest and engagement in all subjects.

“The high levels of academic and social achievement are rooted in exceptionally strong and cohesive opportunities for professional learning and development, complemented by robust arrangements designed to constantly check the quality of the school’s provision.”

The ‘broad and ambitious’ curriculum has also received many compliments as some subjects, including drama and citizenship, ‘exceed the subject content required by the national curriculum’.

The SEND provision has also been praised in the report. Inspectors found that the school is ‘uncompromising in its commitment to supporting pupils with SEND’ while also promoting ‘their increasing independence and self-confidence’.

Many parents spoke of staff going ‘above and beyond’ to provide the help and support their children need, including in the sixth form.

Headteacher Maria Dengate and deputy head Alex Breedon have been celebrating the great result alongside the pupils and entire school community.

The report found that sixth-form students are ‘well integrated into the life of the school’. They are ‘exceptionally positive role models for younger pupils’.

Inspectors also praised pupils for ‘exceptional conduct and attitudes’ underpinned by a ‘strong inclusive ethos of care alongside high expectations’.

Leaders were complimented for a ‘precise understanding of the school’s strengths and future development priorities’ while governors for being ‘highly effective in holding leaders to account.’

Inspectors added: “At the heart of the school’s success is an unwavering commitment to nurturing a strong culture of collaboration that puts pupils’ interests first.”

Maria Dengate, headteacher at St Mary’s Catholic High School, which was previously also rated as ‘outstanding’ in 2012, said: “I am exceptionally proud of St Mary’s staff and pupils and believe that the report captures the essence of our school.

“As a proud Catholic school we prioritise and value the holistic education of each pupil and strive to ensure that, through being the best version of themselves.

“Our uncompromising focus on academic excellence and holistic education, through our Inauro programme, was judged to be exceptional by the inspectors.”