Hygiene ratings handed to two Chesterfield restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chesterfield’s food establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Joseph Hook, data reporter
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 8:07am
The Snake Room, at Portland Court, Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.
And Waste Not Cafe Chesterfield, at Chesterfield Baptist Church, Cross Street, Chesterfield was also given a score of five on February 5.
It means that of Chesterfield's 155 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 130 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.