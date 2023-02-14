The Snake Room, at Portland Court, Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on February 8.

And Waste Not Cafe Chesterfield, at Chesterfield Baptist Church, Cross Street, Chesterfield was also given a score of five on February 5.

It means that of Chesterfield's 155 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 130 (84%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.