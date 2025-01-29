Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A husband has shared the story of his wife’s tragic death less than two months after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – and has raised concerns about how her treatment was managed at the hospital.

Heather Odams passed away at the age of 32 on May 22 2023, less than two months after being diagnosed with endometrial cancer at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

Heather and her husband Richard Odams raised issues around her treatment at Chesterfield Royal before she was diagnosed and Richard has continued to voice concerns around the efforts to diagnose the source of Heather’s pain - which turned out to be cancer - as well as the management of her pain while Heather was an inpatient at the hospital.

Heather was misdiagnosed with Bacterial Vaginosis (BV) on her first visit to Chesterfield Royal Hospital on February 24 2023 after suffering severe abdominal pain and brown vaginal discharge. Richard said she was diagnosed with BV despite her symptoms not being those consistent with this kind of infection.

Richard and Heather Odams are pictured here.

Richard said: “Heather kept asking whether BV would be giving her this much pain, and she was concerned it could be something else at the time.

“A short time later, she ended up calling 111. She spoke to a nurse practitioner who said that she shouldn’t be in that amount of pain with BV, and to get back to A&E.”

On March 1 2023, Heather attended Chesterfield Royal for the second time. The doctor who saw Heather at the emergency department wanted her to have two scans. The first was of her kidney, as they had identified what they thought was a possible infection, and the second was a gynaecological scan - with this doctor believing that Endometriosis could be the cause of Heather’s pain.

The gynaecological registrar, however, did not perform the second scan that had been requested. The emergency department doctor subsequently advised Heather to see her GP as soon as possible and request a referral for an urgent scan.

Heather was just 32 years old when she sadly passed away.

On March 2 2023, the hospital said Heather was suffering with pyelonephritis, or sudden and severe inflammation of the kidney, based on her urine sample. The gynaecological team did not physically review her face-to-face and Richard said it was judged, according to her notes.

On March 6 2023, during an appointment with her consultant gynaecologist, Heather was told that they believed she had developed endometrial polyps and she was scheduled to undergo a hysteroscopy and polypectomy, to examine her womb and remove the polyps. A biopsy was carried out, the results of which eventually determined that Heather had endometrial cancer.

These procedures were scheduled, and subsequently postponed, more than once. At one stage, on March 13 2023, doctors delayed the procedures - assuming that her excessive temperature was a sign of pelvic inflammatory disease.

Heather was discharged on March 16 2023, with plans to readmit her on March 27 2023. During that period, she attended the emergency department at the hospital while suffering with severe pain.

Richard is originally from Nottingham and Heather moved to Derbyshire from Fort McMurray in Canada. She worked as a community care worker before her illness and had been accepted onto a midwifery nursing programme in Sheffield after completing a college course.

Heather was told over the phone on March 27 that she had endometrial cancer, and at this point was admitted to the hospital once again.

Richard said: “When she was actually diagnosed with cancer, before they knew it was terminal, Heather had refused to go back in. They ended up telling her over the phone, because Heather had just had enough by this point.”

Heather returned to Chesterfield Royal Hospital and remained there until April 12 2023 - at which point she was admitted to Ashgate Hospice.

Richard and Heather got married at the hospice on April 21, before Heather’s condition deteriorated and she died just over a month later.

Richard said that efforts to resolve the issue with the hospital had concluded conclusion that Heather was unlikely to have survived, even with an earlier diagnosis, due to the aggressive nature of her cancer.

Richard said, however, that he felt the hospital had been inefficient in reaching a diagnosis, and wanted to make others aware of this after Heather’s death.

He added that this also ignores the ineffective pain management he said Heather received at Chesterfield Royal.

He said: “I’m quite happy to accept that the chances are, Heather wouldn’t have survived, because of the type of cancer she had. It’s about getting the truth out there. Nothing has come from this, other than a half-hearted apology and some changes that don’t make much of a difference.”

Richard said that, both before and after Heather had been diagnosed with cancer, there were periods where he felt that staff at the hospital had failed to manage her pain - leaving her without medication for hours at a time.

During the periods where she had been discharged from hospital, Heather was in so much discomfort that she severely burnt the skin on her stomach from using hot water bottles in an effort to manage her pain.

On March 10 2023, during a period where she was admitted to the hospital, Richard said Heather was suffering with severe pain - to the extent that she was self-administering her own painkillers.

Richard said: “She kept asking for pain relief and it would take so long - I’ll happily admit that she had extra pain killers in her bag and she was taking those. In her notes, there was something about a referral to the pain management team - that never happened at all.”

On March 16 2023, Heather’s medical records show that she had requested pain relief at 6.30pm. A doctor had advised that pain relief could be administered, but this was delayed awaiting a call from a matron. Richard said it is unclear, according to these notes, whether this was ever administered - with no follow-up appearing in Heather’s records until 10.25pm when she was reviewed again by a doctor.

On April 2 2023, after Heather had been diagnosed with cancer, her records show that a nurse had raised her pain with the on-call team - and was advised that someone would come as soon as they could. There are no further notes until 11am that morning - with Richard saying this indicates that Heather was left without any further examination for seven hours.

Richard said: “The amount of pain that Heather was in, was ignored. They can leave somebody in that amount of pain, and it’s within legal guidelines for the NHS.

“You’ve got a terminally ill cancer patient who’s in chronic pain, and just left for hours and hours. It’s the fact that this is all within reasonable guidelines and practices - I think that’s the shocking part and people need to understand that you can be left like that and not much will come from it.”

Richard said sections of Heather’s medical records were either difficult or impossible to read. He added that some parts had either been scribbled out or filled in with someone else’s handwriting, and that he had identified frequent mistakes or inaccuracies in the information that was recorded.

Richard had these notes examined by a nurse, who said they were not recorded in line with best medical practice - and he added that the condition of these notes made the investigation into Heather’s treatment much harder.

He said: “Had this been any other business or company, there would have been serious ramifications. The first page of notes that I received, the date had clearly been added at a later date, by someone else, with different writing and different ink.

“There should be a clear log where you can see what people have put. I had a friend who is a nurse go through the notes for me, and she said that when something is amended, the best practice is one straight line through it, and then you initial or sign it.

“One of the notes on there has been heavily gone over with a pen, and it appeared to say something about a scan.”

Richard was invited to a meeting with staff from the hospital in July 2023. The Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has maintained that it is unlikely Heather would have survived even if an earlier diagnosis was made. During this meeting, however, a member of staff accepted that the right investigation was not carried out in a timely fashion. Another employee of the hospital also accepted that Heather’s pain was not managed effectively.

He said: “In my opinion, one of the members of staff at the meeting basically admitted that they had let her down.

“I’ve had to chase this constantly. Everybody from Chesterfield that has ever questioned me about where Heather was treated. I just feel let down.”

Dr Hal Spencer, Chief Executive of the Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We would like to express our deepest sympathies with regards to Heather’s passing. We understand that Heather’s diagnosis was both sudden and unexpected, profoundly affecting not only her family but also those who cared for her.

“We have met with Heather’s husband, Mr Odams. Sadly, our thorough investigation suggests that it is likely that we would have been unable to change Heather’s outcome.

“In our commitment to continuous improvement, Heather’s case has been thoroughly reviewed. This review aimed to identify areas for enhancing patient care.

“Additionally, we have implemented focused initiatives across the Trust to improve the escalation process for patients experiencing acute pain, ensuring they receive timely specialist reviews and appropriate pain management.”