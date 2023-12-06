Hundreds remember loved ones at Treetops Hospice Light up a Life Event
The moving Light up a Life Event held at the hospice in Risley, Derbyshire included a minute’s silence to remember friends and family before the lights on the hospice Christmas tree were switched on.
Over 300 people have already shared their memories on the Light up a Life Tree online. People can continue to share personal photos and memories throughout Christmas until 31 December.
Treetops Chief Executive, Julie Heath, said:
“When you’ve lost someone you love, it can be very difficult at this time of year as Christmas is traditionally a busy time for bringing family and friends together.
“Light up a Life gives people a chance to pause during the festivities and remember all those happy memories of those who are no longer with us.
“We want to thank everyone who’s shared their precious memories on our Light up a Life Tree so far and given a donation to help us continue our care for local patients and families.”
A special Light up a Life Film was filmed and edited free of charge by Derby-based Bloc Digital and BA Film & TV students from the University of Derby.
Share your memory on the Treetops Hospice Light up a Life Tree by visiting www.treetops.org.uk/lights or calling 0115 949 1264.
Last year, donations from the Light up a Life Tree raised over £17,000 for the hospice which cares for people with life-limiting conditions, those who’ve been bereaved, and their families.