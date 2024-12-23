Santa runners wave for the cameraSanta runners wave for the camera
Santa runners wave for the camera

Hundreds part in Chesterfield Santa Run for Ashgate Hospice

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 23rd Dec 2024, 13:06 GMT
Hundreds of festive runners got into the Christmas spirit by taking part in the Chesterfield Santa Run at Queen’s Park at the weekend.

​Organised by Cannon Events, it saw runners, joggers and walkers don Santa outfits and hit the paths of the town centre park to raise money in support of Ashgate Hospice.

There was musical entertainment provided by Ashover Brass Band, fundraising for Ashgate Hospice, with Ashley Bear in attendance too.

The event was compered by Nick Johnson from Chesterfield FC and Unit One martial arts helped to warm up the runners before they set off.

The 1.5k fun run course saw Santas take on 3.5 laps around the Cricket pitch. The main 5k run started with a lap of the Cricket pitch then just over four laps on the outer path of the park, Both races finished in front of the Cricket Pavilion.

It brought together friends and family, including one family group as 16 that even included a runner all the way from Australia

​John Cannon from Cannon Events said: “It was a wonderful event for Chesterfield and I’m so thankful for everyone who turned out despite the weather to help raise funds for Ashgate.”

Local photographer Nick Rhodes was on hand to get thse great images.

Runners ready for the off!

1. Chesterfield Santa Run

Runners ready for the off! Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Runners were in good spirits

2. Chesterfield Santa Run

Runners were in good spirits Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
The event brought friends and family together

3. Chesterfield Santa Run

The event brought friends and family together Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Santa runners

4. Chesterfield Santa Run

Santa runners Photo: NICK RHODES

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Queen's Park
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice