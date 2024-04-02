Hundreds of runners turn out to Race the Train along Derbyshire heritage line

A field of 209 runners turned out for the annual Easter Monday race organised by Matlock Athletic Club.

The course extends to seven miles, there and back along the Peak Rail track between Rowsley and Matlock.

This year’s pacesetter was the locomotive Hudswell Clarke Works No. 1884 S102 Cathryn 0-6-0T, built in 1955.

The race was won by Tom Jackson of Belper Harriers in a time of 41 minutes and 55.3 seconds, just over 23 seconds ahead of his closest rival.

The first woman across the line was Hannah Walker of Dronfield Running Club in 44 minutes, 37.2 seconds.

Cathryn the train managed a respectable time of 52 minutes, 48.3 seconds.

A spokesperson for the club said: “A huge thanks to everyone that ran and supported our event today. Cathryn the train was a little ahead of schedule, but we all hate it when the train’s late – congratulations to those that beat her.”