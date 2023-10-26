News you can trust since 1855
Hundreds of food items donated as winners announced for Brimington school foodbank competition

Kind-hearted pupils went above and beyond to support a local foodbank.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:29 BST
Chesterfield Foodbank teamed up with Brimington Junior School, on Springvale Road, to organise the donation contest with a collecting tub being placed on each of the four corridors in the school for a month.

Hundreds of food items have been donated as eager pupils took the competition seriously with each year group trying their best to bring in the most donations for the foodbank.

After careful deliberation, Jacqueline De Veaux of the Chesterfield Foodbank, helped judge which year group had won.

Headteacher Nick Newberry, Jacqueline De Veaux, with year 6 children Emily Greenwood (seated), Tristan Ferguson (left), Jack Carpenter and Oliver Mullis (right) celebrating winning the foodbank competition.

She said: “It was very tight but the year six won by about one packet of pasta!”

Brimington Junior School headteacher Mr Newberry added: "We are very proud of the effort the children made and it really helps them to engage in the community and raise their awareness of the foodbank and the amazing work it does in the area."