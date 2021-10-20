Hundreds of Chesterfield people are having an affair

The Infidelity Index 2021 lists the UK’s most adulterous towns and cities in the UK.

It is compiled by IllicitEncounters.com, by mapping the postal data of people who have signed up to the website to find romance outside of their current marriage.

The statistics show 991 people are committing adultery in Chesterfield – which is down from 1,101 last year.

Derbyshire's cheating capital is Derby with 17,776 cheats – a 10 per cent rise on last year's figure of 16,222.

Data for other Derbyshire towns include Alfreton (1,085 cheats, down from 1002 on last year), Long Eaton (902 cheats, up from 858 last year), Belper (677 cheats, up from 641 last year), Matlock (672 cheats, up from 594 last year), Ashbourne (555 cheats, up from 488 last year), Ilkeston (451 cheats, up from 443 last year) and Heanor (291 cheats, unchanged from last year).

IllicitEncounters.com spokesperson Jessica Leoni said: “We have seen a big rise in cheating over the last year in Derbyshire, particularly since the start of autumn with almost all adults double jabbed.

“Record numbers of people came back from their summer holidays miserable and looking for excitement after 18 months of being bored and stuck at home with their partners.

“We have enjoyed the busiest year in our history with women in particular looking to start afresh and joining in unprecedented numbers.