Hundreds gather in Derbyshire to pay respects to Slimming World founder Margaret Miles-Bramwell

Hundreds of people gathered in Derbyshire to pay their respects to the founder of Slimming World, Margaret Miles-Bramwell.

The 76-year-old pioneer of healthy eating died in Majorca on February 2, surrounded by her family.

The company paid tribute to her, saying she "touched the hearts and changed the lives of millions of people". On Monday hundreds of past and present members of Slimming World attended her funeral in Derby.

The funeral cortege left Mrs Miles-Bramwell’s home in Mansfield Woodhouse, Notts., before passing the office where she launched her company, in Somercotes, near Alfreton.

Local consultants and managers lined the route, holding white roses and spring daffodils, which were thrown into the path of the hearse. A moment’s silence was held as the cortege paused outside the reception of the main building.

The cortege continued to The Cathedral Church of All Saints, Derby, for a service led by The Very Reverend Dr Peter Robinson, Dean of Derby.

In an emotional tribute, Lisa Salmon, Slimming World’s Managing Director, says: “We will never forget your friendship, your wicked sense of humour, the fun we had, your kindness, your straight talking or your single-minded devotion to giving nothing but the best to Slimming World’s members, Consultants and staff. What you achieved in 76 years was nothing short of magnificent.

“At the age of just 21, you knew that there had to be a better way to help people lose weight – one based on care, compassion and empowerment, not humiliation and shame.

“The methods you created, based on your deep understanding of the burden of being overweight, were (and still are) revolutionary, and they changed the face of weight management.”

Mrs Miles-Bramwell founded Slimming World in 1969 and was made an OBE by the then Prince Charles for services to the health of the British public in 2009.

Her company worked with the NHS on its first weight management referral scheme in 2000, which allowed doctors to refer overweight patients to Slimming World.

Since her death, tributes have poured in from across the globe from people whose lives have been changed after joining Slimming World.

Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE. Image: Slimming World.

One member was Nick Furlong, 45, from Woodhatch, Surrey, who lost 6st (38kg). He said: “The decision Margaret made 55 years ago to help others lead the life they wanted has meant I have had years added on to mine to share with my family.”

Harriet Peacock, 49, named Slimming World’s Greatest Loser 2022, after shedding more than 20st (127kg), said: “It is a rare thing for someone to have positively impacted the lives of so many and leave such a legacy of kindness behind.”