Human faeces found in kettle at Chesterfield charity donation bins – as litter pickers launch appeal

Chesterfield Litter Pickers have seen a spike in ‘constant’ reports of overflowing charity donations at the collection sites around Chesterfield.

Litter pickers found rubbish such as glass bottles, spoiled takeaway food and household items, including a fridge, dumped at the collection banks across town.

Lee Brassington, the founder of the group, said: “People are using the charity bins as their personal skips and costing the charities money.

"They are not only using them for clothes, they are dumping all their household items because they're too lazy to go to the tip.

"We have even found human faeces inside a kettle outside one of the bins, which is just insane.”

Last week, Lee and other Chesterfield Litter Pickers cleaned an overflowing charity bin outside of a Sainsbury’s store – but the donation bank was overflowing again just a week later.

Now, Lee, from Brimington, has issued the appeal to Chesterfield residents: “Dumping bags of clothes outside the donation bin isn't helping the charity as the clothes get contaminated, and they have to pay for them to be taken away.

“If the bins are full, take it to another bin or take it home. Stop dumping items and fly tipping on the charity.”

