'Human bones’ found in Derbyshire turn out to be model of popular pirate Captain Hook and his pet parrot

Officers were called to a suspicious incident following a report that human bones had been found.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST

However thankfully a brave officer managed to get close enough to discover it was just a toy model of Captain Hook and his pet parrot.

On Tuesday, April 4, a passer-by called police to report the human skeleton had been found in Long Eaton

A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “It's always better to be safe than sorry and report any suspicious incident.”

Brave Officers from Long Eaton SNT rushed to the scene after report of 'human bones' found. But as they got close enough they discovered that it was just a toy model of Captain Hook and his pet parrot.
Derbyshire