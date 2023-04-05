'Human bones’ found in Derbyshire turn out to be model of popular pirate Captain Hook and his pet parrot
Officers were called to a suspicious incident following a report that human bones had been found.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:33 BST
However thankfully a brave officer managed to get close enough to discover it was just a toy model of Captain Hook and his pet parrot.
On Tuesday, April 4, a passer-by called police to report the human skeleton had been found in Long Eaton
A spokesperson for Long Eaton SNT said: “It's always better to be safe than sorry and report any suspicious incident.”