Huge Union Jack flag appears outside former council building in Chesterfield

A huge Union Jack flag has been hung from the former North East Derbyshire District Council building in Chesterfield.

The enormous banner – bearing the logo flytheflag.uk – appeared on Monday, sparking intense debate on social media. Derbyshire Times has contacted Fly The Flag. According to its website, the organisation encourages “pride in our heritage”, aiming to “bring the Union Jack back into everyday life”.

The website states [SIC]: “This campaign isn’t just about flying the flag at home (though we love that!) — it’s about showing your pride wherever you are, in whatever way you choose.”

Participants in the Fly The Flag campaign are encouraged to place flags on balconies, windows, cars, bikes and mobile phones cases. St George’s Cross and Union Jack standards have been appearing across Chesterfield for several weeks now, as is the case in towns and cities across the UK.

The former Saltergate home of North East Derbyshire District Council has stood empty since 2015. In 2021 developer Homes by Holmes was granted planning permission for 59 flats at the building. However the conversion was never begun following a dispute with Chesterfield Borough Council.