Kim Burton Hicks at work. Pic Jason Chadwick

Paws Fest was thought up by Paws High Peak owner Kim Burton Hicks while she was in hospital waiting for a liver transplant.

Now several years on Kim is making her dream a reality on Saturday September, 9 with the first Paws Fest taking place on the rec field behind Swizzels in New Mills.

She said: “We are putting on a proper dog-friendly, family-friendly event and we’re so excited.

Kim Burton Hicks. Pic Jason Chadwick

“This is the Peak District where everyone has a dog so we thought it would be great to do something which just celebrates dogs and is a chance for them to have fun.”On the day there will be hoops and fly ball demonstrations, water pools and soft play for the dogs to enjoy as well as a dog arena with contests for different dogs.

There will also be a dj, live music, a fairground, 30 market stalls including hot food vendors and a pop up bar.

Kim said: “Although me and my husband Neil are dog groomers ourselves, we are inviting other dog groomers and dog walkers as we want to bring the dog walking community together.

“This is a not for profit event, once we have covered all costs of all the money will be split between local animal charities.”Only last month Kim was named a national champion in the England Business Awards for best pet groomer.

She said: “I can’t quite believe we won, we will go on to compete in the UK finals later this year but this is so amazing, especially after everything we have been through.”In November 2020 Kim was rushed to hospital after her body rejected her own liver and she had a three-month stay in hospital while she waited for a liver transplant.

She said: “I was talking about this while I was in hospital and I’m so glad it is finally going ahead.