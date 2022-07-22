Huge list of temporary Traveller sites unveiled by local authority in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Dales District Council has failed in its legal obligations to provide sites for Gypsy and Traveller families for decades and has spent thousands of pounds in its search for suitable permanent plots.

However, after years of investigations it has found itself back at square one and is asking councillors to approve temporary approved plots on which to accommodate two Gypsy and Traveller families who have formally declared themselves as homeless.

The two families in question, who have long-standing connections to the Derbyshire Dales, are currently staying on the Clifton Road coach and car park in Ashbourne and the train station car park in Matlock.

The Travellers' encampment at Matlock railway station car park.

Those two sites are among 133 council-owned plots of land which are deemed to be large enough and potentially suitable to temporarily accommodate the two homeless families.

The temporary traveller sites would only be used for a short period of time, with the council previously suggesting a limit of eight weeks at proposed sites.

One of the families, who identify as Romany Gypsy, now staying on the Clifton Road car park site in Ashbourne, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that they are tired of being moved from car park to car park and that these types of plots are unsuitable because they are too noisy.

This long list of potential sites includes 25 plots in Matlock, 21 in Bakewell, 17 in Ashbourne, 16 in Matlock Bath, 12 in Wirksworth and 11 in Darley Dale – with the majority being council car parks and others being empty plots of land or playing fields.

Among these sites are numerous plots which Gypsy and Traveller families have previously stayed at, including areas near the Agricultural Business Centre in Bakewell and the Old Station car park in Rowsley.

It also includes a plot of land at Knabhall Lane, Tansley, which until recently had been the council’s planned permanent Traveller site. However, it dropped these plans after 18 months of investigations due to it being a former landfill and because of protected badgers living on the site.

Council officials say a code of conduct would be drawn up by the authority which would lay out terms which Gypsy and Traveller families must abide by if they are to stay on the approved temporary site or sites.

If these rules are not followed the council would seek eviction action, it says.

These rules include leaving the site clean and tidy, to use provided toilet facilities, keep all animals under control and not to block the public highway.

They say that if toilet facilities are not provided, tenants must not relieve themselves in public view or leave toilet paper “lying around”.

The rules say that tenants must not engage in any anti-social behaviour or criminal activity, cause any damage to provided facilities or chop down or damage any trees.

A council report on the issue, to be debated on Thursday, July 28, says: “Members are now asked to approve the use of one or more of these sites as identified temporary Traveller sites for the two Traveller families who have been accepted as homeless.

“This decision will relate only to members of the two homeless Traveller families and not to other members of the Gypsy and Traveller community.

“Officers will continue to manage any unauthorised encampments consisting of Travellers to whom the District Council does not have a homelessness duty by carrying out swift action to repossess any occupied land, in accordance with law.

“It is also recommended that Members consider those circumstances in which it would be reasonable to conclude that any identified temporary site might have become unsustainable, such that action to move the family occupying it to another identified site would be a reasonable course of action to take.

“These circumstances might include issues such as unacceptable anti-social behaviour, environmental impact, the welfare and social needs of the Travellers, justifiable complaints from nearby residents, and impact on the lawful use of the land.”

Here is the long list of potential temporary council-owned sites which could be selected for use by the two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families: