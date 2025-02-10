Hub for health and wellbeing businesses is signalled in strip-out plan for Grade II listed building in Chesterfield

The only Grade II listed building on High Street, Chesterfield.

The only Grade II listed building on a pedestrian route through Chesterfield town centre is poised to become a hub for health and wellbeing businesses.

An application for planning permission to carry out internal alterations and repairs at 10 High Street has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council.

A design, access and heritage statement says: “The strip-out is an initial step towards a high-standard, sensitive refurbishment of the building’s interior, with the potential to expose and celebrate any historic timber features that may be uncovered during the works. The intention is to provide high quality space for small businesses who provide health, wellbeing and longevity services to the local community.

"The property is in severe need of significant maintenance and the next stage of the works under a separate application will focus on these sympathetic repairs to ensure the property can be used for the next 100 years.”

The applicant, Joseph Elder of we are spaces limited, states: “The property has not been maintained for a long time and as such all the plaster has deteriorated beyond repair. In other areas modern plasterboard has been installed which we intend to remove to investigate the structure of the property to make the correct repairs using traditional methods. The principle of this application is solely to get approval for the strip-out of the deteriorated finishes, leaving any features which mainly consist of the windows, front door to the upper floors and the external of the property.”

The late 18th century/early 19th century building has khistoric features including timber sash windows, a shopfront, a round-arched doorway and a long rear wing. The strip-out works will have no adverse impact on the external appearance of the property.

Historically used as a surgery under the name JB White and Sons GF Partington Dental Surgeon, in recent years the building accommodated Clintons Cards on the ground floor.

Drawings which have been submitted to the council as part of the application show plans for 11 units throughout the building.