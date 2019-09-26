‘HS2 will allow for more frequent services between Chesterfield, Derby and Birmingham’, new research shows

HS2 will free up enough space on the existing railway network to allow more frequent services between Chesterfield, Derby and Birmingham, new research shows.

The findings, by Midlands Connect, also reveal the extra capacity provided by HS2 will relieve crowding on services from Chesterfield to and from Leeds, the West Midlands and London.

Released capacity works by moving long-distance traffic from current rail infrastructure onto the new high speed line, creating the extra room needed to improve local and inter-regional services.

Sir John Peace, chair of Midlands Connect and Midlands Engine said: “The benefits of HS2 will be felt by millions of people across the UK, including passengers that never set foot on a high speed train.

“Regional and local rail services are in desperate need of improvement and it’s time we face facts, without the space and flexibility created by HS2, the transformational change needed is not possible.”

Scott Knowles, chief executive at East Midlands Chamber, said: “This analysis from Midlands Connect is welcomed and highlights HS2’s massive potential to unlock significant transformational opportunities for our region and the country as a whole.

“Midlands Connect’s findings reinforce our key message – that this much-needed project isn’t just about faster trains, it’s about the positive, tangible economic benefits it will provide for our cities, towns and villages and those who inhabit them. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity and one which must be realised.”

Tom Thackray, CBI director of Infrastructure, said: “We believe committing to HS2 in full will spur further investment, boost productivity and bring huge benefits to the whole country.”