How you’d describe Chesterfield to people who’ve never heard of the town

That’s the question we posed on our Facebook page this week – and lots of you had a say. Here are some of your comments...
1. 'Where the M1 becomes cobbled'
"Someone once described it to me as where the M1 becomes cobbled," Helen Cooke told us.
2. 'Friendly, helpful people and so close to the countryside'
Christine McDonald said: "I've travelled the world but always come back to Chesterfield, my home, where I was born and bred. Friendly, helpful people and so close to the countryside."
3. 'We've got a twisted spire, mi duck'
Lots of you, of course, made reference to the Crooked Spire. Laura Jayne said: "I would ask them if they'd heard of the Crooked Spire." Tony Shutt said: "I'd say we've got a twisted spire, mi duck!" Anne Harrison said: "The entrance to the peaks with a beautiful, unique church visible for miles."
4. 'Much better than Sheffield'
"An amazing place to live. Much better and safer than Sheffield," Megan Lister commented.
