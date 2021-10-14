How you can get a free breakfast at Chesterfield's Frankie and Benny's

Restaurant giant Frankie and Benny’s is offering free breakfasts at its Chesterfield outlet – to customers who turn up in their pyjamas.

The chain has a branch at the Alma Leisure Park.

A spokesperson for the company said: “I can confirm that the Chesterfield branch will be taking part in this offer.

“We’ve rustled up a few brand new breakfast dishes this week, and to celebrate, we’re having a pyjama party.

“Head to your nearest Frankie’s in your PJs, snap a pic and post on Instagram with the hashtag #PJsatFrankies, and breakfast is on the house."

The deal, on breakfasts worth up to £10, is available until Sunday, from opening until midday.

The unusual dress code allows for endless bedtime outfit combinations.

But Frankie and Benny's highlighted that it is a family restaurant – so the ‘attire choices need to be PG’.

For more information about Frankie and Benny’s and its menus, visit www.frankieandbennys.com

