The Old School in Belper now has a new owner after being sold at auction for £153,000 (photo: SDL Property Auctions)

A 19th century school in Derbyshire has found a new owner at auction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old School on The Fleet, Belper sold for £153,000 today (Thursday) – £28,000 above its guide price – after attracting keen interest.

Chrissie Waterson, senior marketing manager for SDL Property Auctions, said: “The lot had 47 people view the property and 44 people register interest in the legal pack online prior to auction day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The property was sold on behalf of Derbyshire County Council. Having failed to attract a bidder at its first auction last year, The Old School became the focus of a community fundraising drive. Campaigners were given until October 2024 to raise the money to buy the building which was listed as an Asset of Community Value by Amber Valley Borough Council.

Originally opened as a school where it educated pupils from 1878 until 1986, the building was taken over by Fleet Arts charity which ran it as a centre for artists, musicians and theatre companies for 38 years. Rising maintenance costs forced Fleet Arts to relocate to Strutts North Mills in 2022.