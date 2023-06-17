Westhouses Methodist Church sold for £111,000 at auction in December 2022 and now an application for change of use permission has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.

Tareq Fayez, of Urban Plan Consultants, says that the proposal is to convert the place of worship on Alfreton Road, Westhouses into two houses. The planned transformation would retain the existing internal and external walls, windows and partition walls and add new partition walls, doors and windows.