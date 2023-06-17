News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault

Housing plan for former church in Derbyshire village

A former church in a mid Derbyshire village could be converted into residential accommodation.
By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST

Westhouses Methodist Church sold for £111,000 at auction in December 2022 and now an application for change of use permission has been lodged with Bolsover District Council.

Tareq Fayez, of Urban Plan Consultants, says that the proposal is to convert the place of worship on Alfreton Road, Westhouses into two houses. The planned transformation would retain the existing internal and external walls, windows and partition walls and add new partition walls, doors and windows.

The council’s decision is pending.

An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.
An application has been submitted for change of use permission to enable the old Westhouses Methodist Church to be converted into residential accommodation.
Related topics:Derbyshire