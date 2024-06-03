Housing of Gypsy family is a “social and economic disaster blighting Derbyshire village”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Management at a well-known Derbyshire tourist attraction have dubbed the continued accommodation of a homeless Gypsy family a “social and economic disaster blighting the village”.

Rupert Pugh, manager of the Heights of Abraham, on the hillside above Matlock Bath, accessible by cable car, shared the view at a Derbyshire Dales District Council meeting on May 30.

The meeting was due to see a report on potential new temporary tolerated Traveller sites to be debated, along with a public consultation on the issue to be launched.

However, the report was never published and the issue will now not be debated by councillors until after the July 4 General Election due to its “potentially controversial” nature.

The Gypsy family is staying on the Matlock Bath station coach park.

This led to councillors and members of the public, including Mr Pugh, making comments on a report which they had not seen, with contradictions about which potential sites could be temporarily used to accommodate two homeless Gypsy and Traveller families.

The family staying on the Matlock Bath station coach park identify as Romani Gypsy while the family living on the Matlock station car park are Travellers. Both have declared themselves homeless and legally have to be accommodated by the district council.

Comments were made on the basis of hearsay that other sites in Matlock Bath are potentially to be used as temporary tolerated plots, including the Temple car park and the facility at Artist’s Corner.

The council refused to publish, when asked, the report that was tabled for the meeting or to detail the recommendations of that report.

Mr Pugh told the meeting: “I understand that as a district we have a responsibility to the two Traveller families, however, I don’t understand why we are repeatedly putting these two families into unsuitable locations which actively pitch the families against the local community and members of the public wanting to use the much-needed car or coach parking facilities.

“This must be very unpleasant for the two families and contribute to their well-documented anti-social behaviour.

“For Matlock Bath residents and businesses, to put it simply, this is a social and economic disaster blighting the village, affecting house prices, everyday life, reducing employment and inward investment.

“The loss of coach and car parking is having a profound detrimental impact on the businesses throughout the village.

“Car and coach parks, especially those in Matlock Bath have inadequate capacity and therefore it is totally inappropriate to reduce this further and create additional congestion on the road networks.”

Cllr Louise Morran, a Matlock Bath parish councillor, said: “MB is a welcomer of all, whether transient or more permanent but that welcoming spirit has been taken advantage of and exploited.

“We have hosted this Traveller family since 2020 with only a brief reprieve. They are housed in an environment hardly compatible with their needs, as is true of all car parks they have been accommodated in – no running water, no electricity, no privacy.

“Accommodating people in car parks contravenes basic human rights.

“Coaches can no longer come to Matlock Bath due to parking and this is a serious detriment to the local economy.”

Cllr Moran claims 809 coaches visited Matlock Bath in 2019 but none came to the village in 2023, purely due to the lack of parking spaces due to the Gypsy family being placed on the site by the district council.

She said a conservative estimate based on coach visitors will have seen the village lose out on £100,000 of lost business while a higher estimate will have seen it lose out on £790,000.

Cllr Moran said: “The suggestion of moving the family to Temple car park needs to be rethought. The family previously resided there and there were vast incidents of anti-social behaviour, a large proportion of which involved children. This presents a safeguarding issue for the primary school.

“The conditions for the family will be worse with less privacy due to the layout of the car park and the reduction in car park spaces will simply be moved from one end of the village to the other.

“Matlock Bath is always a gracious host and never engaged in nefarious activities to chase the Travellers away.

“This goodwill has been stretched to breaking point and Matlock Bath has had enough. We are prepared to take our turn in hosting the family but this must be outside tourist season and others must also do their share.”

Cllr Kath Potter, Rowsley Parish Council, claimed the Old Station Road car park in the village was also to be reconsidered for a temporary tolerated Traveller site.

She said: “It is time this council started to look forward rather than going over old ground. “This site has never worked – never. When will the council wake up and listen to the people of Rowsley?

“The Travellers need to be homed in a suitable environment. A heavily used car park on the edge of a fast-flowing river with just one tap should never be considered again.”

Cllr Christopher Vivian, a Matlock Bath parish councillor, said the village was a “largely tolerant and fair-minded community” but felt there needed to be a “fair and equitable” solution to the lack of allocated Traveller sites.

Victor Launert, a Matlock Bath resident, said: “We have given up complaining, nothing changes, nothing is done.

“For 10 years now Matlock Bath has had unauthorised (Traveller) encampments almost every single year, for many months of the year, now we have had a permanent encampment for almost three years.

“We have given up complaining about uncontrolled dogs, which attack our dogs when we are walking. We have given up complaining about noise which wakes us up at 6am in the morning. About generators which run past midnight and keep us awake. About fires and human waste littered in the woods. Nothing changes, nothing is done, nothing happens.

“We have given up complaining about the loss of parking space and revenue, about the threats made to shopkeepers and staff. We have given up complaining about being made to feel unwelcome in parts of our own village.

“Rightly or wrongly, it seems to use that much of the council regards us as a joke, a laughable tourist village full of fish and chip shops, bikers and tattoos. We are more than that, we are a community.