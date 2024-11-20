Houses could be built on former Derbyshire pub car park, with the pub to become apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Houses could be built in a former Derbyshire pub car park, with the pub itself to become apartments.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, from C13 Estates Ltd, would see nine houses built in the former car park of the Country Park Tavern in Old Coppice Side, Marlpool, next to Shipley Country Park.

These homes would comprise five three-bed houses (two semi-detached) and four four-bed houses (all detached).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erewash Borough Council will make a decision on the plans in the next few months.

The plans, from C13 Estates Ltd, would see nine houses built in the former car park of the Country Park Tavern in Old Coppice Side, Marlpool, next to Shipley Country Park.

Earlier this month, the borough council approved plans from RBSL Developments to turn the former pub – which closed more than 10 years ago – into nine apartments.

Both sets of plans would erase a scheme approved in 2019 to convert the pub into a children’s home and build four houses – for use by older children – in the car park.

A report filed by Grace Machin Planning and Property on behalf of C13 details: “Development on this site follows the principle that the council approved housing on the wider site previously in connection with a children’s home and ancillary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The development now proposed would create a high quality, sustainable and connected place that reflects the local character in terms of height, scale and massing, density, layout and uses natural and high-quality materials.

“The site is in an accessible location being adjacent to the highway network and would create inclusive development for all demographics of people owing to its location and design.

“Satisfactory access to the transport network for the proposed development is achieved as shown on the plans.

“The development makes the most effective use of land by maximising the use of previously developed land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scope of the proposed development is proportionate to the site. The applicant considers that the proposed development is undamaging to the visual and residential amenity of the area and there should be no highway concerns.

“The proposed development would maintain if not enhance the character and appearance of the area, thereby representing appropriate development.

“The proposal would be in keeping with the character of this location and nearby development and would have no significant undue impact on the residential amenities of the occupiers of adjacent properties.”