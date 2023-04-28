House prices in Derbyshire: neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices - including Old Whittington, Dronfield, Bakewell and Ripley
Houses prices have risen across Derbyshire in the past 12 months – here we look at neighbourhoods that have seen the largest increase.
People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Derbyshire can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.
Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows, whilst houses prices have risen steadily across Derbyshire’s boroughs.
Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.
Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.
The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.
As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.
Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in each of Derbyshire’s districts have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.