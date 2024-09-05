House plan for old shop premises in Derbyshire village

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 5th Sep 2024, 10:34 BST

Development plans show a change in use for an old shop in a Derbyshire village.

Roger Parkin has applied for consent to alter the Portland Stores building on Portland Street, Whitwell into a house.

He is seeking permission from Bolsover District Council to remove the shop front, replace windows and doors and convert the loft.

