House plan for old shop premises in Derbyshire village
Development plans show a change in use for an old shop in a Derbyshire village.
Roger Parkin has applied for consent to alter the Portland Stores building on Portland Street, Whitwell into a house.
He is seeking permission from Bolsover District Council to remove the shop front, replace windows and doors and convert the loft.
