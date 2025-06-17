A new chapter is on the cards for premises which formerly housed a vintage magazine shop in Chesterfield.

Albertus Tilley is seeking change of use permission from the borough council for 21 Derby Road to be a two-bedroom house. There are no proposed works related to the application.

Mr Tilley retired from his position running Tilleys Vintage Magazines in Chesterfield which was established in 1978. Tilleys Vintage Magazine Shop continues to operate in Shoreham Street, Highfield, Sheffield.