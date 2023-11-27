The owner of a hotel in the Peak District says bad roads and too many trucks are causing damage to the structure of the 16th century coaching inn.

Rick Ellis of the Old Hall at Hope is worried about cracks in the historic pubs bowing walls. Photo Jason Chadwick

The Old Hall Hotel, in Hope, is becoming so damaged that a structural survey on the property has been carried out to assess how bad the cracks are.

Owner Rick Ellison said: “The Old Hall pre-dates the road as it is now and pre-dates the quarries.

“However, the number of trucks going directly past the side of the building is huge now.

Rick Ellis of the Old Hall at Hope is worried about cracks in the historic pubs bowing walls. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The vibrations from the trucks are causing shock waves which are passing through the building walls causing serious damage.”

Rick says parts of the building are starting to bulge and crack.

“There is a real possibility that the parts of the building may collapse and it’s very worrying,” he added.

The hotel was built in the 16th Century and opened as a coaching inn. Rick took on the property in 2010 and transformed it into the popular food, drink venue it is today.

Rick Ellis of the Old Hall at Hope is worried about cracks in the historic pubs bowing walls. Photo Jason Chadwick

He said: “I know it is an old building but there was never a problem with the walls even a few years ago.

“There are more trucks going to the nearby quarries and which deteriorates the quality of the road quicker and I just feel something needs to be done to improve the road sooner rather than later.”

A spokeperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We are sorry to hear that the owner of the Old Hall Hotel believes that lorries travelling over potholes are causing damage to his property.

“The A6187, Castelton Road, was last inspected on 14 November 2023 and we could find no significant damage to the road surface that required attention near the Old Hall Hotel.“The road will next be inspected in December 2023, as part of our regular monthly inspection programme, and any issues that meet our criteria will be identified and dealt with.

“As part of our annual road maintenance programme, we will be surface dressing the A6187 to the east of the Old Hall Hotel, between the Bradwell turn and Hathersage, next summer. This will improve the quality of the road and help reduce the chance of potholes occurring in the future.”