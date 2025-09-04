An extended hotel, new drive-thru fast food kiosks, a farm shop and vehicle charging areas on land close to the M1 in north Derbyshire are proposed in a blueprint.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Junction 29 Chesterfield Masterplan indicates a major transformation for the Twin Oaks Hotel and adjacent land. The hotel, which is on the southern point of the site, would be partly repurposed, demolished and redeveloped to provide 80-100 bedrooms, more than double its current offering of 36.

Car boot sales are currently held on the central and northern portion of the site, which is vacant and undeveloped. Under the masterplan, these areas would accommodate two fast food kiosks, a farm shop, charging areas for commercial and private vehicles, a cafe and welfare block for use by HGV drivers.

A formal planning application has not been submitted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Junction 29 Chesterfield Masterplan proposes redeveloping the Twin Oaks Hotel which would increase the number of bedrooms.

The masterplan is outlined in an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening option request to North East Derbyshire District Council. The submission from Chartplan, which supports organisations looking for development expertise, states: “The site is uniquely located with immediate access from the adjoining motorway and offers the potential for serving and servicing to and from the National Highway Network.”

The appllication is worded: “Request for Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Screening Opinion for an application for a transport hub site for BNG, hotel (extended), commercial vehicular charging points, private vehicle charging points, ancillary fast food kiosk outlets, ancillary farm shop focused towards use by public transport passengers, commercial drivers welfare facility.”

Developers often apply for this screening opinion before submitting a formal planning application to understand the potential for significant environmental effects and if a full EIA, resulting in an Environmental Statement, will be needed. This process helps avoid delays and ensures developers provide the necessary environmental information for their application.