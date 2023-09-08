News you can trust since 1855
Hot spell postpones Derbyshire's Dog Festival – rescheduled date pending

The much-anticipated Derbyshire Dog Festival has been postponed due to the forecasted hot weather conditions.
By James Salt
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
Derbyshire Dog Festival has been postponed due to forecasted hot weather conditions.Derbyshire Dog Festival has been postponed due to forecasted hot weather conditions.
Originally scheduled for Sunday, September 10th at Holmebrook Valley Park, the event will offer a day of fun for families and their furry friends, featuring a range of dog classes, a fancy dress competition, and more.

Attendees were eagerly anticipating three rings of fun dog classes, a festival fancy dress competition scheduled for noon, and the exciting addition of a flyball demonstration that all dogs could participate in. Furthermore, the event boasted over 20 stalls offering various dog products and services, as well as a selection of food and drinks to ensure a fun-filled day for everyone.

In an announcement, the organisers said: “Unfortunately due to the hot weather temperatures forecast for Sunday, we have made the decision to postpone Derbyshire Dog-Stival to another Sunday in September. We are just waiting for confirmation on dates and will release it once we know more!”“Sorry for any inconvenience but animal welfare must come first!”

For further information and updates on the rescheduled Derbyshire Dog Festival, please visit the official festival website https://www.derbyshiredogservices.com/

